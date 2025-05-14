Top Phillies Prospects Proving More Than Just Trade Bait to Start Campaign
The Philadelphia Phillies prospects have mostly been brought up as trade pieces recently, but they could also just end up as future homegrown stars as well.
Here's how the top Phillies prospects are performing so far this season, using the MLB Pipeline rankings:
No. 1 RHP Andrew Painter
There is still some hope that Painter makes his MLB debut this season he has pitched well in the minors, but will need to take a step up for that to happen.
He has a 3.14 ERA over 14.1 innings of work with 1.047 WHIP and 10.7 K/9. He gave up two home runs at Double-A, which is really hurting him.
The 22-year-old pitched three scoreless in his Triple-A debut, but did walk three batters.
It's a solid return to the mound for his first campaign since 2022.
No. 2 SS Aidan Miller
Miller has had a much slower start to the season. He has a .202/.303/.308 slash line with three home runs and eight stolen bases through 27 games.
He has looked fantastic in the field, which is a plus, he just needs to find some consistency at the plate.
Adding some more power to his swing will be the main focus as he has great discipline, he just can't get the ball to fall sometimes.
No. 3 OF Justin Crawford
Crawford continues to be one of the more intriguing players in all of the minor leagues. He doesn't hit for power at all, but does enough otherwise to make up for it.
The 21-year-old has lit up Triple-A pitching with a .321/.390/.409 slash line with 12 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He is extremely fast and should only get more aggressive on the bases as he gets more comfortable.
He has eight doubles and two triples so far this year.
No. 4 C Eduardo Tait
J.T. Realmuto isn't getting any younger and the need for a new catcher is coming at the right time as Tait is starting to look like a future superstar at the position.
The 18-year-old has a .282/.327/.534 slash line with six home runs and 21 RBI in 25 games at the High-A level this season.
He is pretty far away from becoming a plus-defender at catcher, but he has been improving. His bat is looking good enough to carry him to the Majors either way.
No. 5 RHP Moises Chace
Chace has continued to struggle with control on the mound, but he looks very promising outside of that.
He has struck out 17 batters and walked 11 in 15.0 innings of work this season with a 3.00 ERA. His 1.533 WHIP is concerning, but that is mostly from the walks.
The 21-year-old is on a red hot streak as he hasn't allowed a run in his last two starts, spanning 7.2 innings.