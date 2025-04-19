Keep an Eye On This Top Philadelphia Phillies Prospect in Crucial Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have a middle-of-the road farm system compared to their MLB peers, but the top of the team's group is loaded with promising young talent.
In the most recent MLB Pipeline rankings, the Phillies earned the No. 17 spot in the league, but they did land four prospects in the leaguewide top 100.
The Philadelphia group is led by talented pitcher Andrew Painter at No. 8, and it also features outfielder Justin Crawford at No. 63 and catcher Eduardo Tait at No. 92.
The fourth is shortstop Aidan Miller, who checked in at No. 25 and stands as one of the most intriguing middle infield prospects in the game.
Miller, who Dave Dombrowski selected with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, looks poised to be a key figure in the next Phillies core, delivered phenomenal results with Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore in 2024.
That earned him a brief look with Double-A Reading last year and the opportunity to start out there this year. If he can put together a strong performance at such a high level at the age of 20, he'll clearly ascend to the very highest tier of MLB prospects.
For CBS Sports, R.J. Anderson broke down one must-watch prospect for every National League team in 2025, and he chose Miller for Philadelphia.
"Dave Dombrowski deserves his reputation for trading top prospects, but it sure seems like he's going to keep Miller around," Anderson wrote. "He's beginning the year in Double-A, and it wouldn't be too surprising to see him make the leap before season's end if injury, underperformance, or, perhaps, a trade frees up a spot on the big-league roster."
So far, Miller hasn't quite found the right gear with Reading.
He slashed .191/.227/.191 in his five games there last year, and he's improved those numbers to .182/.280/.341 so far this year, though those certainly still aren't where he or the organization would like them to be.
He has already hit a pair of home runs, showcasing what his MLB.com scouting report rates as a 60-grade power tool.
Miller grades out at at least a 50 in all five tools according to the report, which means he has no real weak point in his game, while his power and arm grades suggest the All-Star ceiling that Miller could have if he continues on his current trajectory.
The six-foot-two shortstop got a look during Spring Training, posting a .630 OPS in eight games with the Phillies.