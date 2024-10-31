Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Try to Steal Key Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the MLB offseason looking to make some moves to improve after their disappointing loss to the New York Mets in the NLDS.
After a strong regular season, the Phillies were unable to match that success in the playoffs. In order to fix some of their issues, they will need to try and retain some of their current talent and bring in some outside talent as well.
One piece that they need to try and keep around is 31-year-old relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman.
Hoffman ended up playing like an All-Star and making the All-Star team during the 2024 season. He was a huge part of the Philadelphia bullpen and is set to hit the open free agency market where he will be a very popular target for teams that need relief pitching help.
At this point in time, the Toronto Blue Jays are being urged to pursue Hoffman in free agency.
Andrew Meyers of ClutchPoints believes that the Blue Jays need to pursue Hoffman this offseason. He thinks Hoffman will be a name to keep an eye on for Toronto.
"It goes without saying then that the Blue Jays have to toy with the pen and bring in reinforcements via trade and free agency. A name to watch righty power arm Jeff Hoffman, who’s coming off an All-Star year with the Philadelphia Phillies."
Throughout the course of the 2024 regular season, Hoffman ended up appearing in 68 games for the Phillies. He compiled a 3-3 record to go along with a 2.17 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 5.6 K/BB ratio, 10 saves, 21 holds, and three blown saves.
There are even some teams who could view him as a potential closer option.
Over the last couple of years, the Blue Jays have been trying to make big splashes. Signing Hoffman would be a big splash at a position of need that Toronto needs to address.
That being said, the Phillies need to figure out a way to bring Hoffman back. Losing him would be a massive blow for their bullpen. He was arguably the most important figure coming out of the bullpen in 2024.
It will be interesting to see where Hoffman ends up in free agency. Philadelphia has a decent shot at keeping him, but the Blue Jays and plenty of other teams will come calling.