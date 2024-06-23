Trade Idea Sees Philadelphia Phillies Give Up Massive Haul for Kyle Tucker
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to scour the market to see what upgrades they can make ahead of the trade deadline on July 30.
Right now, with so many teams in the mix for a playoff spot, there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of front offices willing to ship out some of their impact players, which will limit what the Phillies will be able to do.
There has been whispers this front office is interested in adding another outfielder to their ranks.
Following the demotion of Johan Rojas to Triple-A, those whispers turned into a statement, despite the fact that many people, manager Rob Thomson included, expect the young center fielder to be back with their Major League team this season.
Any outfield addition would result in changes.
Brandon Marsh has proven himself as a reliable defender and solid hitter. Nick Castellanos is starting to heat up, perhaps limiting the overall need to make a move. David Dahl was signed to a minor league deal and Cristian Pache has been their platoon guy against left-handed pitchers.
If Rojas does come back, someone out of this group would get moved, most likely Dahl or Pache, and that's before even factoring in the possibility that an outfielder will be acquired at the deadline.
One player who has been linked to the Phillies in the past is Houston Astros superstar right fielder Kyle Tucker.
With that franchise already over the luxury tax, and some important decisions coming up for them financially, Philadelphia has been seen as a fit for the player who is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
Dombrowski has made splashy moves in the past, and this would certainly qualify as one.
But to get it done, he would have to give up a lot to pry away the All-Star from the Astros, especially with them fighting for a playoff spot.
One prominent social media account listed a potential trade package they think could get this done.
This would be a massive haul for the Phillies to give up.
Not only would they be shipping out their No. 2 overall prospect in Aidan Miller, but they would also be sending away one of their top minor league pitchers in Andrew Painter or Mick Abel, who are ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in this pipeline respectively.
In addition, the account believes they would also have to trade away either Justin Crawford, their fourth-ranked prospect, or Starlyn Caba, their fifth-ranked prospect.
Both teams would do a contract swap of sorts, with Houston taking on Castellanos and Philadelphia getting the struggling reliever Rafael Montero.
That's a hefty price to say the least.
However, to get something done that lands a player like Tucker, it's going to be expensive.
The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Star, has won both a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award, and has finished Top 20 in AL MVP voting three times, including a fifth-place finish last season.
Plus, the Phillies would get him with another year of arbitration before he hits the open market.
Whether or not this is something Dombrowski should consider is a different argument for a different day, but this is just highlighting what it actually might cost to land an impact player like Tucker for their World Series run.