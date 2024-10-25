Two-Time All-Star Reliever Is Someone Phillies Could Target in Free Agency
Following the frustrating early exit by the Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs, there is an outcry from the fanbase for the front office to make changes to this roster since this is now back-to-back eliminations where the bullpen was a mess and the lineup performed poorly.
A change in ethos could help this offense, but with the entire coaching staff returning in 2025, there won't be sweeping changes from an instructing perspective.
Unless president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski gets ultra-aggressive this winter in the trade market, there isn't a whole lot of flexibility he has regarding overhauling this roster, but he will be able to address their bullpen in free agency.
First, he has to decide who should return to Philadelphia.
With Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez both scheduled to become free agents where they likely command high-priced contracts, it's been hinted at that it will be one or the other who is back with the Phillies.
Who that might be isn't known right now.
However, Philadelphia will still search for ways to improve their relief staff, and someone they reportedly have their eye on is New York Yankees two-time All-Star Clay Holmes.
"One free agent to watch is still pitching this month: Clay Holmes, the Yankees righty who was demoted from the closer’s role but rebounded as a setup man," reports Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
The 31-year-old might have had his struggles this season with 13 blown saves, but he also put together his fourth straight campaign where he was at least 20 points above the league average in ERA+.
Since coming to the Yankees at the trade deadline in 2021, Holmes has been one of the best relievers in Major League Baseball with a 2.69 ERA across his 220 outings and 217.2 innings pitched.
It will be interesting to see what type of price tag the right-hander gets this winter.
Some could argue he is regressing in his career, and now that he's no longer a closer, there is a chance that could crater his market.
But that could be a benefit for the Phillies.
A reason why they don't expect to have both Hoffman and Estevez back is because how much both those players are projected to get on the open market. If Holmes comes in at a much cheaper rate, then he could be a logical pivot as Philadelphia looks to bolster this bullpen.
Keep an eye on this being someone the Phillies continue to get connected to once free agency begins.