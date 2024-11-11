Underrated Phillies Star Just Outside of Top 10 in Positional Power Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies have been known lately for the propensity to bring in big-name stars like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler, and potentially Juan Soto this offseason.
While those players are household names, and rightfully so, for what they have been able to do on the field throughout their careers, the Phillies do still have some unsung heroes on the roster who are severely underrated across Major League Baseball for their own abilities.
One of those players, Bryson Stott, has been a consistent part of the lineup since making his Major League debut in 2022, and it has been defense at second base that has been a big part of the team's success over the last three years.
In the last second base power rankings of 2024 from Joel Reuter for Bleacher Report, Stott continues to be underrated, falling outside of the top 10 and landing at 12th.
"Stott had a 103 OPS+ and 4.3 WAR in a breakout 2023 season, and while he took a step backward this year, he was still a productive everyday player on a contending team," writes Reuter, "He hit .245/.315/.356 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 57 RBI and 32 steals in 35 attempts, and he again provided steady defense (7 DRS) as a natural shortstop who shifted to second following the Trea Turner signing."
While Stott may not put up the eye-popping offensive numbers that other second basemen have provided over the years, he has still been one of the more consistent contributors at the plate and has one of the best approaches of all of Philadelphia's batters.
Per Baseball Savant, Stott finished 2024 in the 90th percentile in MLB in whiff rate (16.9 percent), the 82nd percentile in strikeout rate (16.3 percent), and the 64th percentile in walk rate (9.3 percent).
His approach at the plate means that he sees more pitches, driving a pitcher's pitch count up, and puts more balls in play, putting more pressure on the opposing defense.
On the defensive side, Stott tallied one Out Above Average, at second base, ranking as the 18th-highest mark at the position this year.
Stott has shown that he is able to suit up each and every day for the club, one of the best abilities to have over a 162-game season.
The Phillies are used to being underrated, even while having the best roster in the sport, on paper, and it will continue to fuel the team.