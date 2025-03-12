Unheralded Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Capturing Attention This Spring
The Philadelphia Phillies had several prospects who got their first taste of Major League spring training camp this year.
Shortstop Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford both made their debuts, bringing about excitement about what the future holds.
Top prospect, pitcher Andrew Painter, is also in attendance but hasn’t been participating in games as the team has a strict plan in place to limit his workload and innings after missing two seasons.
However, those Big Three aren’t the only youngsters who have been garnering some attention during camp the last few weeks.
Another player that has been turning some heads is outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr.
Manager Rob Thomson had nothing but great things to say about the third-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic.
“This guy can really hit. Controls the strike zone well, uses the whole field and has power to all fields. He’s an athletic corner outfielder that can steal a base. He’s locked in on every pitch of the game. He’s been very impressive,” he said, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
There may not be a spot available on the Opening Day roster currently, but Rincones is making sure that the coaching staff and front office remember him should something occur that leads to an outfielder being needed at the Major League level.
He has had 23 plate appearances during Grapefruit League games and has a .250/.348/.700 slash line, hitting three home runs with seven RBI.
It is a continuation of the great work he was doing at the Arizona Fall League just a few months ago, where he showcased his intriguing power/speed combination.
Rincones had a slash line of .273/.367/.403 with two home runs and four doubles while swiping nine bases and not being caught once.
Having just turned 24 years old earlier in March, he is just scratching the surface of his potential. Already possessing excellent strike zone recognition and good bat-to-ball skills, he could be a contributor at the Major League level very soon.
In addition to his stellar work at the plate, Rincones’s athleticism translates to the field, where he is a great defensive player in either corner outfield spot.
Given the lengthy injury history of Max Kepler, who is penciled in as the starter in left field for the Big League club, it would be smart of the Phillies to have some contingency plans in place.
Rincones could certainly be part of that plan if he continues his strong spring. He could be sharing the outfield with Crawford in Double-A to start the year, but a Triple-A promotion isn’t far away at the very least.