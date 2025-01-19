Veteran New York Yankees Reliever Could Be Perfect for Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a disappointing end to their postseason in 2024, but this is still a team that should be right back in the mix this year.
After losing to the New York Mets in the National League Division Series, it seemed like the team might be set to see a shakeup. Early on in the winter, there was some trade speculation surrounding Alec Bohm, Ranger Suarez, and Nick Castellanos.
However, with Bohm being the most frequently mentioned, no move has been made at this point and it seems likely they won’t be trading anyone.
One of the most glaring weaknesses in the playoffs for Philadelphia in 2024 was their bullpen. Despite the unit pitching very well during the regular season, they didn’t produce at the same level in October.
With Jeff Hoffman already signing with the Toronto Blue Jays and Carlos Estevez likely going elsewhere as well, the Phillies will be relying on new additions Jordan Romano and Joe Ross in the bullpen.
However, the unit could still use another arm or two with winning the World Series being the main goal.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the biggest hole for the Phillies still being their bullpen despite a couple of moves already this winter. He highlighted New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle as a great option in free agency.
“The Phillies have replaced Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez with Jordan Romano and Joe Ross so far this offseason, and while Romano was one of the more appealing buy-low bullpen arms on the market, he was non-tendered for a reason after struggling to a 6.59 ERA in 15 appearances during an injury-plagued campaign.”
Kahnle might not be a well-known name, but for the Yankees, he has been a big part of their bullpen in recent years.
The 35-year-old is coming off a strong season with New York, as he totaled a 2.11 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. Manager Aaron Boone relied heavily on him in the postseason last year as well. In October, the right-hander totaled a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched.
With a plethora of postseason experience in high-leverage situations, the veteran right-hander makes a lot of sense to help improve a Philadelphia bullpen that has struggled in that area.
For the Phillies, their relief staff has been the main reason why they have been unable to get over the hump in the playoffs. The addition of Romano could provide them with the shutdown closer they have been seeking, but having the right arms to get the ball to him with a lead is equally as important.
While the Yankees will surely be looking to bring him back as well, Kahnle is a good fit for Philadelphia.