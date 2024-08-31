Viral Philadelphia Phillies, Trea Turner Moment Focus of New Documentary
One of the most inspirational parts of the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2023 season is now the focus of a documentary with backing from a former president of the United States.
“The Turnaround is the story of how the standing ovation given to shortstop Trea Turner at the height of his slump last year helped him pivot his season, and by extension helped Philadelphia reach the National League Championship Series.
While Turner’s turnaround is part of the documentary, the focus is on Phillies fan Jon McCann, who helped encourage fans at Citizens Bank Park to give Turner the standing ovation.
The film is set to debut at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sunday. Among those backing the film is the production company that was founded by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
Philadelphia native Kyle Thrash directed the film and co-produced it along with two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot.
"Jon's is an American story for our time," said Thrash and Proudfoot to MLB.com. "We all have a choice of how we want to approach the world around us and all its challenges. Do you boo? Or do you give all the love you can give? Jon's answer inspired us to make this film."
The standing ovation happened on Aug. 4 as Turner came to the plate amid a slump that had Phillies fans thinking that the $300 million give to the All-Star shortstop in the offseason might have been a bust. At the time Turner was hitting .235. It was a rough start for a player that batted .300 or better in three different seasons, including a .328 average in 2021 that helped him win a batting title.
McCann told the documentary that he felt, in that moment, Turner needed positive reinforcement as opposed to being booed. He managed to help get the 42,000 in attendance to take part in the ovation, which became one of the biggest viral moments in Philadelphia’s season.
After that, Turner’s season turned around in a big way. By the end of the season his numbers better resembled what he was used to — a slash of .266/.320/.459/.778 with 26 home runs and 76 RBI.
This season, Turner has been himself from the start, no standing ovation needed. In 94 games he has batted .299/.344/.457/.800 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI. The Phillies are leading the National League East Division, but the Atlanta Braves are in close pursuit. The series between the NL East rivals, who have met each of the last two years in the playoffs, ends on Sunday.