WATCH: Nick Castellanos Smacks Three-Run Home Run to Lead Phillies Over Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to win once again on Tuesday night, defeating the Houston Astros by a final score of 5-0.
With the win, the Phillies extended their winning streak to four games. Could this potentially mean that they're back to being the dominant elite World Series contender that they were earlier this year?
To lead the way in last night's game, outfielder Nick Castellanos blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Here is a video of the Castellanos home run:
Castellanos has had an up-and-down season. He has shown flashes of being an elite hitter and has gone through major slumps as well. Philadelphia truly needs him to be productive down the stretch of the season.
With his big performance on Tuesday, Castellanos has recorded 18 home runs and 71 RBI on the season. He is batting .250/.303/.421.
Throughout the rest of the game, Trea Turner recorded an RBI single and Alec Bohm hit an RBI double.
Aaron Nola had a dominant start on the mound once again. He pitched seven innings, giving up just four hits, no runs, one walk, and six strikeouts.
Beating a team like Houston and shutting them out is no easy task. The Astros were one of the hottest teams in baseball not that long ago and are leading the race for the AL West division. These have been big wins for the Phillies.
Up next, Philadelphia will go for the three-game sweep over the Astros today at 4:05 p.m. EST. They'll look to win their fifth straight game.
Hopefully, Castellanos and the rest of the offense will continue producing at a high level. If the bats can get going again, the Phillies are going to head into the postseason feeling very good about their chances.