Watch Philadelphia Phillies' Top Prospects In Action This Weekend

Philadelphia Phillies' number one overall prospect Andrew Painter was recently promoted to the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws after a historic start to his minor league career with the Clearwater Threshers.

Now, the 2021 first round MLB Draft pick joins fellow top pitching prospects Mick Abel and Griff McGarry in Jersey Shore's starting rotation.

Abel, who the Phillies selected with the 15th overall pick in 2020, McGarry, Philadelphia's 2021 fifth-rounder, and Painter are all scheduled to pitch for Jersey Shore this week.

Virginia pitcher Griff McGarry throws a pitch against Mississippi St. in the second inning during the NCAA Men's College World Series on June 22, 2021. © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

22-year-old pitching prospect Ben Brown, who's gotten off to a solid start this season with a 2.75 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings, is also due to start.

The BlueClaws will be taking on the Hudson Valley Renegades, the New York Yankees' High-A affiliate until Sunday, June 12.

The good news? Hudson Valley streams their games on MiLB.TV, so you will have the opportunity to see some of the Phillies' top pitching prospects in action!

Jersey Shore's rotation will run as follows:

