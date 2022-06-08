Watch Philadelphia Phillies' Top Prospects In Action This Weekend

How to Watch Phillies' Top Prospects In Action This Weekend
Philadelphia Phillies' number one overall prospect Andrew Painter was recently promoted to the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws after a historic start to his minor league career with the Clearwater Threshers.
Now, the 2021 first round MLB Draft pick joins fellow top pitching prospects Mick Abel and Griff McGarry in Jersey Shore's starting rotation.
Abel, who the Phillies selected with the 15th overall pick in 2020, McGarry, Philadelphia's 2021 fifth-rounder, and Painter are all scheduled to pitch for Jersey Shore this week.
22-year-old pitching prospect Ben Brown, who's gotten off to a solid start this season with a 2.75 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings, is also due to start.
The BlueClaws will be taking on the Hudson Valley Renegades, the New York Yankees' High-A affiliate until Sunday, June 12.
The good news? Hudson Valley streams their games on MiLB.TV, so you will have the opportunity to see some of the Phillies' top pitching prospects in action!
Jersey Shore's rotation will run as follows:
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!