What a Phillies Trade for Cedric Mullins Could Look Like
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to bounce back after a tough start to June by winning three straight series and taking control of first place of the National League East.
It certainly hasn’t been easy for the Phillies this season with the team having some serious swings of inconsistent play. However, with the All-Star break nearly here, they sit atop the division and are once again looking like a playoff team.
While winning the division is important to the Philadelphia, this is a team that wants to have success in October.
Last year, the Phillies felt like they were eliminated from the playoffs far too early by the New York Mets, and reaching the World Series is the priority.
With that being the case, some of the problems that plagued Philadelphia in 2024 are still an issue. The bullpen is likely going to need some help in order to make up for the absence of Jose Alvarado in the postseason due to his suspension.
Furthermore, the outfield could once again use some help with free agent signing Max Kepler not living up to expectations.
While there will be numerous players that they can pursue to help the team, and appealing option is going to be Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles. Here is a hypothetical trade proposal that could land the talented outfielder for Philadelphia.
Phillies Receive: Cedric Mullins
Orioles Receive: Johan Rojas, Micah Ottenbreit
With the Phillies being in need to make a somewhat significant splash for their lineup and preferably in the outfield, Mullins makes a lot of sense. The slugger has slashed .213/.300/.415 with 13 home runs, 40 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 73 games played.
While the numbers have come down to earth a bit more, Mullins is still having a very strong campaign and could be a 20/20 player.
It has been a highly disappointing season for the Orioles in 2025, and they will almost certainly be sellers at this point. With Mullins being in the final year of his contract, moving him for some young talent makes a lot of sense, and he has a strong amount of value as of now.
Getting a return of Johan Rojas and Micah Ottenbreit is a strong package going back to Baltimore. Rojas is just 23 years old and still could be developing in the outfield, but with Philadelphia in win-now mode, he hasn’t been able to give them enough offensively.
Furthermore, Ottenbreit is a top 30 prospect in the system, and as a starting pitcher, would help strengthen an area of need in the organization.
Overall, this season feels like the team must go all-in to try and do what they can for one last ride with the current core.
