Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Named NL Player of the Week
The Philadelphia Phillies are near the top of the National League standings alongside the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, and one of the key reasons for their success has been their pitching staff.
The core component of that unit has been their ace, Zack Wheeler, who has performed at a high level all season long.
He is coming off one of the best weeks of his career, which was rewarded by the MLB.
Wheeler threw a complete game on July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, which put the league on notice when he racked up 12 strikeouts while only allowing one hit and one earned run.
That wasn't the only impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, though.
In that seven-day period, Wheeler pitched 17 innings where he allowed seven hits, one earned run and no walks while racking up a whopping 22 strikeouts.
That earned him the National League Player of the Week Award, an honor he shared with Chicago Cubs infielder Michael Busch.
Both teams have 50-plus wins through early July and look poised to make deep runs into the playoffs come October.
These types of performances from him are why the Phillies are paying him $42 million a year. And at the rate he is producing, that may start looking more and more like an underpay for such an exceptional player.
With 100 pitches or more thrown over his last three starts, it is clear he is starting to really get into a groove.
Over the course of the next few weeks, hopefully he can sustain that level of play and push Philadelphia even further ahead in the division.
