Inside The Phillies

Which Phillies Ace Was Named Team's Early MVP?

Where would the Philadelphia Phillies be without their ace this season?

Kenneth Teape

May 23, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park.
May 23, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies have already had a few hiccups during the 2025 MLB regular season, but that hasn’t slowed them down on the field.

Entering play on May 27, they have the best record in the National League at 34-19. They are percentage points ahead of the Detroit Tigers, who are 35-20, for the best record in all of baseball.

It has been an impressive showing for the Phillies, who haven’t received the kind of production many expected from their lineup.

Only five out of 15 positional players who have taken appearances for the team have an OPS+ of at least 100, which is the league average.

On the mound, the team has received shaky production from a bullpen that is going to be without star Jose Alvarado for the foreseeable future after he received an 80-game suspension.

However, the one strength Philadelphia had coming into the campaign was their starting rotation, and that has held up to this point.

Is Zack Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo the Phillies Early Team MVP?

Their offseason acquisition, Jesus Luzardo, has been better than anyone could have predicted.

He is leading the NL with a 3.0 WAR, going 5-0 through his first 11 starts with a 2.15 ERA across 67 innings with 77 strikeouts.

Luzardo has made a strong case as the team’s MVP in the early going, but that distinction has been given to Zack Wheeler by Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) instead.

“At a position of extreme fluctuation, Wheeler has become the sport’s best metronome — a starter you can depend on for 200 of the highest-quality innings in baseball,” he wrote.

Turning into something of an ageless wonder, the Phillies ace is putting up some of the best numbers of his career.

He has made 11 starts, throwing 70.2 innings with a 6-1 record, 2.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts. His K/9 ratio is on the rise for the third consecutive year, on pace for a single-season best of 11.2. A K/BB ratio of 6.29 would also be the best of his career.

“He’s throwing his splitter more to devastating effect. He’s one of the two best right-handed starters in the sport, and how you order that pair is a fun debate,” Britton added.

How voters order Wheeler and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is likely how many people’s NL Cy Young ballots are going to look this year.

Leading the NL in starts, innings and WHIP with a 0.877, the Philadelphia star is going to earn some accolades this season.

Can he secure the elusive Cy Young Award?

Wheeler has been the bridesmaid, never the bride, finishing runner-up twice thus far in his career.

More From Phillies On SI

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News