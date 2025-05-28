Which Phillies Ace Was Named Team's Early MVP?
The Philadelphia Phillies have already had a few hiccups during the 2025 MLB regular season, but that hasn’t slowed them down on the field.
Entering play on May 27, they have the best record in the National League at 34-19. They are percentage points ahead of the Detroit Tigers, who are 35-20, for the best record in all of baseball.
It has been an impressive showing for the Phillies, who haven’t received the kind of production many expected from their lineup.
Only five out of 15 positional players who have taken appearances for the team have an OPS+ of at least 100, which is the league average.
On the mound, the team has received shaky production from a bullpen that is going to be without star Jose Alvarado for the foreseeable future after he received an 80-game suspension.
However, the one strength Philadelphia had coming into the campaign was their starting rotation, and that has held up to this point.
Is Zack Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo the Phillies Early Team MVP?
Their offseason acquisition, Jesus Luzardo, has been better than anyone could have predicted.
He is leading the NL with a 3.0 WAR, going 5-0 through his first 11 starts with a 2.15 ERA across 67 innings with 77 strikeouts.
Luzardo has made a strong case as the team’s MVP in the early going, but that distinction has been given to Zack Wheeler by Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) instead.
“At a position of extreme fluctuation, Wheeler has become the sport’s best metronome — a starter you can depend on for 200 of the highest-quality innings in baseball,” he wrote.
Turning into something of an ageless wonder, the Phillies ace is putting up some of the best numbers of his career.
He has made 11 starts, throwing 70.2 innings with a 6-1 record, 2.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts. His K/9 ratio is on the rise for the third consecutive year, on pace for a single-season best of 11.2. A K/BB ratio of 6.29 would also be the best of his career.
“He’s throwing his splitter more to devastating effect. He’s one of the two best right-handed starters in the sport, and how you order that pair is a fun debate,” Britton added.
How voters order Wheeler and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is likely how many people’s NL Cy Young ballots are going to look this year.
Leading the NL in starts, innings and WHIP with a 0.877, the Philadelphia star is going to earn some accolades this season.
Can he secure the elusive Cy Young Award?
Wheeler has been the bridesmaid, never the bride, finishing runner-up twice thus far in his career.