Phillies Star Closer Jose Alvarado Suspended 80 Games After Positive PED Test
The exciting news regarding Mick Abel's Major League debut with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday has been dampened by a crushing blow regarding Jose Alvarado.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the star closer has been handed an 80-game PED suspension. Robert Murray of FanSided later added that Alvarado failed the test because he tested positive for exogenous Testosterone.
This is a massive deal for the Phillies.
Alvarado was in the midst of a major turnaround after struggling in 2024 with a 4.09 ERA and 102 ERA+ in 66 innings, a major drop compared to what he had done the year before.
The left-hander lost weight coming into the spring and attributed that to his diet, something that seemed to be paying off with the 2.70 ERA and 159 ERA+ he had through his first 20 outings.
Now, the already weak bullpen for Philadelphia is without arguably their best arm for this 80-game suspension and throughout the playoffs since he is now ineligible for postseason play.
"The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Jose’s violation," the Phillies said in their official team statement.
What's next remains to be seen.
Knowing Philadelphia won't have their star closer for the playoffs, that makes it that much more imperative they add bullpen arms before the trade deadline.
Who steps into the closer role will also be something to monitor.
Jordan Romano seems to have gotten on the right track after his early season struggles, but the Phillies are down a major weapon for a good chunk of the year and when the game's matter the most in October.