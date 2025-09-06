Why Phillies' Core is Still Elite Despite Impending Key Free Agents This Winter
As the Philadelphia Phillies start their weekend series against the Miami Marlins, the team has a massive series looming against the New York Mets to start next week.
Ideally, the Phillies will be able to create some more distance between themselves and the Mets in the National League East before their four-game series starting next week. Philadelphia has struggled a bit against the Mets, and a bad series could make things a lot more interesting.
While winning the division is the immediate goal for the Phillies, they are certainly hoping to accomplish a lot more than just that. This is a team that has been one of the best in the NL and will be looking to sustain that going forward.
Fortunately, there are still a lot of good things in place for the team despite some stars getting older. Furthermore, Philadelphia also has the financial capabilities to make a splash in free agency if need be. However, despite some changes likely coming, the core of the Phillies still looks to be in strong shape for the next couple of years.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote about the core of the Phillies still being one of the best in baseball despite some impending free agents and some players getting older.
Will the Core Remain Elite?
For the last several years, there have been few teams in baseball better than Philadelphia. The Phillies are seeking to make it four straight seasons with a playoff appearance and will be hoping for some more success in October.
This year has always felt like it could be a bit of an end of an era for Philadelphia, with numerous key players and veterans being free agents. At the trade deadline, the front office of the Phillies got very aggressive and traded some of their top prospects to acquire closer Jhoan Duran likely with that in mind.
Even though the core of the team could take a significant hit if Kyle Schwarber left in free agency, this would still be a squad with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner in the lineup. Furthermore, the best part of the team is the starting rotation, and that unit could be mostly together for years to come.
This current core of Philadelphia has been able to accomplish quite a lot, but they will be hoping this is finally the campaign that they can win a World Series. The loss of Wheeler was a significant one, but there are still a lot of other good pieces in place to compete.