Phillies NL East Magic Number Drops Again After Shutting out Brewers
The Philadelphia Phillies bounced back with a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday that got them one step closer to winning the NL East Division.
Ranger Suarez (11-6) put together a fine outing, as he threw six innings, gave up six hits and no runs with two walks and four strikeouts. Three relievers gave up one hit and no runs in the final three innings. The offense was hard to come by, but the Phillies got it done. Shortstop Trea Turner went 1-for-5 with an RBI and second baseman Bryson Stott went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Both drove in their run with two outs.
The Phillies (81-59) continue their road trip as they face the Miami Marlins in a three-game series that starts on Friday. But the Phillies’ quest to win the NL East got just a bit easier entering this weekend.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
The Phillies were the only NL East team in action on Thursday and started the day with a magic number of 14. That’s the combination of Phillies wins and New York Mets losses, who are second place in the division. Thanks to the win, the Phillies saw their magic number drop to 13, even though the Mets weren’t playing.
Philadelphia is now six games ahead of New York in the division. The two teams still have four more meetings, which happen Sept. 8-11. That will be the Mets’ final stand if it wants to have any shot at making things tough on the Phillies.
The Phillies probably can’t catch the Brewers (86-55) for the top seed in the NL playoffs. But, they have a solid lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 seed, which would come with a wild card series bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 13
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 17
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 22
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 5-7, at Miami; Sept. 8-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 3)
Philadelphia Phillies: 81-59 (lead division)
New York Mets: 75-65 (6.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (22 games): Sept. 5-7, at Cincinnati; Sept. 8-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.