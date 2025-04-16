Will Struggles of Phillies' Stars End After Their Jackie Robinson Day Performances?
The Philadelphia Phillies won on Jackie Robinson Day.
Needing a win after losing two straight and four out of their last five, the Phillies finally saw their offense come to life with six runs against the San Francisco Giants that was one less than they had scored over their last five contests combined.
It was important for them to get their bats going, and perhaps it was even more important for two of their struggling stars who contributed in a major way on Tuesday.
Both Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh -- batting eighth and ninth in the order because of their issues at the plate -- had an RBI.
Marsh's came in the second inning on a sacrifice fly.
After J.T. Realmuto homered, Max Kepler hit a double right after that, putting a runner in scoring position with an opportunity for the Phillies to potentially have a big inning. That didn't quite happen, but when Kepler got to third with one out, Marsh was able to score him by hitting a deep fly ball to right field.
Bohm's came in a more high-leverage situation.
With the Giants coming back to take a 3-2 lead, Philadelphia put together some solid at-bats with back-to-back singles following Bryce Harper's leadoff fly out to put runners on first and second with one out.
Realmuto singled home Kyle Schwarber to tie things up, but after Kepler lined out, the ice-cold third baseman stepped up to the plate with a chance to give his team the lead once again.
He did just that with an RBI single, putting the Phillies ahead for the rest of the contest.
Those are the types of plays that can be confidence builders, something both Bohm and Marsh desperately need right now with the issues they are having in the batter's box.
The duo didn't have final stat lines to suggest a turnaround is coming -- Bohm finished 1-for-4 and Marsh 0-for-3 -- but sometimes all that is needed to get out of a slump is one moment.
Rob Thomson has talked about Marsh trying to do too much, and in the second inning, he simplified things and produced a run. Bohm, after hitting the ball hard all season, was finally able to come through in an important spot.
Is that enough to say they their slump is going to be over?
No, but it was a start.
Philadelphia needs this duo to perform if they are going to be true World Series contenders, and while it hasn't been a good start to the season for either of them, there is a long way to go this year before the calendar flips to October.
Maybe what they did on Tuesday is what will get them going in the right direction.