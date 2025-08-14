With Stock Rising, Phillies Might Not Be Best Fit To Bring Back Talented Pitcher
Despite playing well of late, the Philadelphia Phillies dropped their recent series on the road to the Cincinnati Reds.
This was a big series for the Reds to try and build some momentum, and they were able to do so at the expense of the Phillies. Despite the series loss, things have been going well overall for the team since the trade deadline.
Philadelphia has put themselves in a strong position to succeed in the postseason, and that is important. With the roster getting a bit older and some key players hitting free agency after the year, this has felt like a must-win campaign for the team.
The addition of Jhoan Duran to anchor the bullpen shows that the front office is also hungry to help get this core over the hump in the playoffs. The Phillies certainly have the talent to get there, and this could be the last try for a good chunk of this core.
Who is their top upcoming free agent?
After the season is over, there will be a lot of discussion about what free agency will look like for the team. While Kyle Schwarber will be the top free agent for the team, they have one of their key starting pitchers also set to hit the open market.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what the value for Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez will be this coming winter in free agency.
“Suárez missed the first month of the year because of a back injury, and then gave up seven runs in his season debut. His 16 starts since then have yielded a 2.44 ERA, mostly courtesy of a hard-hit rate in the 99th percentile. Health permitting, he'll resemble a reliable mid-rotation guy as a free agent.”
While Schwarber is going to be the top priority for Philadelphia this offseason, it will be interesting to see what they elect to do with Suarez. The southpaw has been a very solid pitcher for them, but that is an area of surplus and strength for the organization right now.
Will the Phillies try to bring back Suarez?
Due to the left-hander pitching well once again in 2025, he is setting himself up nicely for a good payday this winter. So far this campaign, he has totaled an 8-6 record and 3.26 ERA.
There will be plenty of teams who will be lining up for his services if he hits free agency, but the Phillies might not be one of them. With starting pitcher Andrew Painter being one of the best prospects in baseball, Philadelphia might elect to let Suarez go.
While the Phillies might not be the best fit for him in free agency, he should be a strong middle-of-the-rotation pitcher with some upside for whoever signs him.