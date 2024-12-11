Yankees and Mets 'Most Aggressive Suitors' for Phillies Target Garrett Crochet
The Philadelphia Phillies are among the handful of teams looking to improve their roster this winter. Whether on the trade or free agency market, the Phillies have the tools to get something done.
On the trade market, left-hander Garrett Crochet remains the most intriguing player available. Crochet pitched in 2024 as a full-time starter for the first time in his career, making him a tough player to evaluate.
He was lights out for much of the campaign, posting a 3.58 ERA and striking out 209 hitters in 146 innings pitched.
Philadelphia has been interested in making a move for him. He'd give the Phillies another ace-caliber arm at the top of their rotation, improving a staff that might already be the best in baseball.
However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Yankees and New York Mets are the "most aggressive suitors" for the 25-year-old, with Philadelphia in the mix.
"The Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox are among the other teams interested in Crochet, but the Mets and Yankees were the most aggressive suitors as of Monday, according to two sources briefed on the White Sox’s discussions. No deal with any club was considered close."
The Yankees and Mets have already been in a bidding war this winter, and while this would be different, given they'd have to trade for Crochet, it could get interesting again.
The Yankees also handed out a megadeal to Max Fried on Tuesday, so that could cause them to take a step back in the pursuit of the rising star.
The Phillies have a much better farm system than both New York teams, at least at the top, so if the front office is willing to trade any of its top prospects, Philadelphia should be able to put together a better deal.