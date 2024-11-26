Philadelphia Phillies Potential Blockbuster Trade Package With White Sox Revealed
The Philadelphia Phillies have found a ton of success in the regular season in recent years, but that performance has not always carried over into the playoffs.
Since advancing to the World Series in 2022, they have seen their October appearances get shorter and shorter in the following campaigns.
In 2023, they blew a 3-2 lead at home in the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This time around, they were eliminated by the New York Mets in four games in the NLDS as their offense could not find timely hits and the bullpen, which was strong in the regular season, imploded.
Despite that disappointment, the Phillies are still regarded as one of the better teams in the NL, but they know their window to contend is beginning to close as a large portion of their entire core is on the wrong side of 30.
As a result, they are looking to shake things up this winter.
Fans will be disappointed to hear that they aren’t involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but the front office has other moves cooking.
One could be upgrading the starting rotation in a massive way.
They have a very strong quartet with Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler, reliable veteran Aaron Nola and All-Stars Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez behind them.
But, the No. 5 spot was a mess in 2024.
That would no longer be the case if they acquired a player of Garrett Crochet’s caliber.
Philadelphia has been connected to him since the trade deadline in July, and had they included top prospect Andrew Painter in a deal, they likely could have had him.
Now, the Chicago White Sox are looking for everyday players they can add to their lineup for years to come. The Phillies could be a fit in that sense, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared the two teams have had extensive talks centered around two hitters, Alec Bohm and a top prospect.
“They have spoken about Bohm and outfield prospect Justin Crawford in extensive trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for starter Garrett Crochet, but the White Sox are concerned with Bohm’s struggles the second half, posting a .681 OPS with just four home runs.”
The All-Star third baseman was put on the trade block recently.
Many in the industry believe if Bohm is moved Philadelphia will quickly pivot to sign Alex Bregman away from the Houston Astros.
Adding Crochet to the starting rotation and Bregman at the hot corner to take the place of Bohm would certainly constitute a major shakeup.
It would give them the best starting rotation in the sport and add another experienced player to the lineup who has World Series experience that knows what it takes to get over the hump in October.