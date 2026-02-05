Alec Bohm Given Alarming Warning on Top Phillies Prospect

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm may have to start looking over his shoulder in the City of Brotherly Love. His replacement from the team's farm system may be ready sooner than previously anticipated.

ESPN's Eric Karabell believes Aidan Miller will be ready for a promotion from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs by Memorial Day, and then become a National League Rookie of the Year candidate during the 2026 season.

"Miller is coming off a successful minor league season in which he showed power, plate discipline and he stole 59 bases. Incumbent third baseman Alec Bohm comes off a disappointing big-league season in which he hit only 11 home runs, posted a below average 5.8% walk rate and he has never been a base stealer," Karabell wrote.

"While we acknowledge Bohm is an improved defender, Miller is an athletic shortstop and a certain defensive upgrade at third base. Bohm boasts a career .743 OPS, just a bit above average, but it is only .672 in May (551 PA). When Bohm struggles again this May, Miller steps in, hits .280 with 20 home runs and 25 steals the rest of the way, and the Phillies trade Bohm to the White Sox."

READ MORE: José Alvarado and Tanner Banks to Bring Unique Set-Up Situation for Jhoan Duran

Alec Bohm Not Expected to be Re-Signed by Phillies

Bohm, outfielder Adolis García, and reliever José Alvarado were all deemed unlikely to be rewarded a contract extension next offseason. According to PhillyVoice's Evan Macy, the trio "Probably won't be back" in 2027.

"For various reasons, the Phillies will probably elect to replace these guys with up and coming prospects or players on the open market. Bohm has been the subject of trade rumors for years now, and he seems unlikely to be in the team's future plans. García is a one-year trial balloon in the outfield and even if he is solid there, he's 33 and the Phils won't want him blocking the outfield from improving in 2027 when they have more payroll flexibility. And Alvarado, who has been a very solid lefty for most of his career, seems like he'll welcome the chance to make a few bucks in free agency," Macy wrote.

Whether that means they'll even make it past the trade deadline in Philadelphia is up for debate. Clearly, if anyone is at risk of being traded by July 31, it's Bohm, who is has a clear backup plan in Miller.