Phillies' Alec Bohm, Adolis García, and José Alvarado Sent Bleak Contract Update

The Philadelphia Phillies don't have enough cap room to bring back their entire roster. In being aggressive at the 2025 trade deadline and this past offeason, certain players now find themselves potentially on the outside looking in next offseason. In fact, one who was acquired recently may also be on the way out next offseason.

In discussing the team's future payroll, PhillyVoice's Evan Macy deemed third baseman Alec Bohm, lefty reliever Jose Alvarado, and recently signed outfielder Adolis Garcia as three guys who "Probably won't be back" after the upcoming season.

"For various reasons, the Phillies will probably elect to replace these guys with up and coming prospects or players on the open market. Bohm has been the subject of trade rumors for years now, and he seems unlikely to be in the team's future plans. García is a one-year trial balloon in the outfield and even if he is solid there, he's 33 and the Phils won't want him blocking the outfield from improving in 2027 when they have more payroll flexibility. And Alvarado, who has been a very solid lefty for most of his career, seems like he'll welcome the chance to make a few bucks in free agency," Macy wrote.

While there's inherently still some hope in the phrase "probably won't," and there's not a rush to get them out of town like there was with outfielder Nick Castellanos and starter Taijuan Walker, who were deemed "See ya later," and second baseman Edmundo Sosa, who was deemed "A tough case."

Phillies Must Look in Mirror if They Can't Get Past NLDS Again

The Phillies have only taken steps back since nearly making the 2023 World Series. Twice, they've run into a team that outspent them, but also everyone else, with the New York Mets in 2024 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025.

The Dodgers-imposed ceiling could be an issue again for Philly in 2026. If they run into LA in the NLCS again, it could easily be written off as bad luck. Perhaps it shouldn't be, though, since the road to the World Series will run through the Chavez Ravine until further notice.

Perhaps reassessing the roster in a more severe way than letting go of the players who've been around for longer than half a decade, who aren't advancing any longer.

It's too early to feel doom and gloom, since the 2026 offseason isn't even finished. Still, there's a familiar feeling about this year's Phillies team.

It'll be a good team, but there still feels like a brass ring out of reach.