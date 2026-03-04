This is the time of year when hope springs eternal — at least, unless you’re a fan of the Rockies, Angels, White Sox or Nationals.

Still, despite the often exaggerated optimism of spring training, things have gone about as well as possible in the Phillies’ rotation during the first couple weeks of Grapefruit League play.

The latest positive development was Aaron Nola’s start Wednesday in Clearwater against Team Canada in a World Baseball Classic warm-up game. Nola struck out four over three scoreless innings, but far more importantly, he showed the kind of velocity he didn’t find until May last season.

More heat than usual

Nola maxed out at 93.9 mph on Wednesday with his four-seam fastball. He didn’t reach that high a mark last year until May 3, spring training or regular season.

Gradual build-up of velocity has been a consistent theme throughout Nola’s career. His fastball has averaged 91.4 mph before April 30 and 92.3 after May 1.

This year, he felt more prepared than ever to begin camp and it’s shown.

"I felt crisp," Nola said last week after his first start of the spring. "I just feel a little bit more prepared. I was able to throw all of my pitches a little bit quicker and earlier just because I started earlier and got more bullpen (sessions) under my belt before the first game.”

A big part of it was Nola's long-tossing throughout the offseason. In the past, he’s carried such heavy annual workloads in the regular season while also pitching deep in the playoffs, so he tended to take more time off in the winter.

"Usually, I take a lot more time off and use spring training to ramp up,” he said. “It's kind've nice to be a little bit more ready going into the first game."

Nola’s next start will be with Team Italy against Mexico in the WBC on March 11.

Wheeler progressing

Zack Wheeler entered the week with two bullpen sessions under his belt and was scheduled for a third, where he would incorporate breaking balls unlike the first two.

It is not clear whether he will pitch in spring training games, but Wheeler is getting closer to the next phase — typically throwing live batting practice — of his ramp-up from September surgery to treat venous thoracic outlet syndrome.

If all goes well, Wheeler could be in play to return before May 1, potentially as early as mid-April.

Luzardo to debut

Jesus Luzardo will make his first start of spring training on Thursday at home against the Red Sox. The lefty threw a simulated game last Saturday in Clearwater when Cristopher Sanchez faced the Blue Jays in Dunedin.

The Phillies put Luzardo on that schedule so that he could take Sanchez’ rotation spot the rest of camp while Sanchez misses up to three weeks pitching for the Dominican Republic.

Luzardo is coming off a career-high in innings and strikeouts and enters a contract year. There's a lot to feel good about with him entering 2026.

Sanchy sharp early

Sanchez, meanwhile, looked like he was ready for Opening Day last weekend. He had everything working in a two-inning stint against the Blue Jays, generating whiffs on all seven changeups he threw, including a nasty one that got a rise out of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Sanchez is the Phillies’ likely Opening Day starter after delivering one of the best starting pitching seasons in team history — a 2.50 ERA in 202 innings with elite strikeout, walk, home run and groundball numbers.

His acquisition and extension have quickly turned into one of the best trades and contracts in franchise history.

Painter’s next canvas

Andrew Painter will make his second start of the spring Saturday in Clearwater against the Blue Jays. Max Scherzer is slated to start for Toronto in a fun pitching matchup.

Painter is merely two spring innings into a year when he hopes to establish himself as a productive big-league starter, not just a highly touted prospect. Those two innings looked pretty encouraging, though, with Painter throwing a consistent 97 mph fastball with late life and unveiling five other pitches, as well.

Walker in rhythm

Taijuan Walker started for Team Mexico on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, with his first WBC start likely lined up for Sunday against Brazil or Monday against the United States.

Like Nola, Walker was coming off one the smallest workloads of his career, so he was able to change things up during the offseason to arrive at camp more prepared.