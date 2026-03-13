Remembering the Period of Time When Chase Utley Was at His Best

The pinnacle of Chase Utley's career, which can stand side-by-side with any five-year peak from any second baseman since 1930, began when I was a teenager making the transition from lifelong Phillies fan to writer and reporter.

By the time I was inside the clubhouse, chronic knee issues had interrupted the prime of a player who was otherwise tracking toward first-ballot Hall of Fame election. Utley was still a very good player in his early-30s, he just wasn't the healthy, capital-letters CHASE UTLEY of 2005-09 who trailed only Albert Pujols in WAR. There was a popular Twitter user around that time named 'Utley4God,' and that was the general sentiment around here about the Phillies' do-it-all second baseman.

It was intimidating being around Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Pat Burrell and the gang in those early days. Especially Utley, who would rather quietly and efficiently go about his business than talk to some young kid he didn't know. That was perfectly understandable, though, because it was Utley's personality and you didn't need to be next to him to know. It cut through the TV screen. This was a guy who played the game stoically, who may not have realized that he was influencing an entire generation of young ballplayers in the Delaware Valley to act like they've been there before.

Forever hustling

Utley had one of the most unique and compact swings baseball has ever seen. But the two things that always stuck out to me weren't the swing and his elite defense, which somehow never won him a Gold Glove. It was that confident stoicism — his "aura" as the kids now love to say — and his uncanny hustle.

Most, if not all Phillies fans remember Utley scoring from second on a chopper back to the mound against the Braves in August 2006, a surreal hustle play that ended with Harry Kalas' legendary call, "Chase Utley, you are the man!"

That was a special, unforgettable one-off moment, but Utley's aggressive, all-out style of play was not. It was just as satisfying to watch him beat out a simple ground ball to second base, which happened frequently enough to make you wonder why anyone on the right side of the infield would ever play him farther than medium depth. Utley was never rated as one of baseball's fastest players, but he ran 100% down the first-base line 100% of the time.

Again, something that kids growing up in Philly and surrounding areas watched and emulated. What better qualities to pass along to the next generation than professionalism and maximum effort?

Wall of Famer

Utley will be the Phillies' 2026 Wall of Fame inductee, the team announced Thursday morning in Clearwater. The ceremony will take place Aug. 7 before a 6:40 p.m. game against the Blue Jays.

It is not surprising in the slightest that Utley is this year's inductee. Jimmy Rollins received the honor last year and Ryan Howard's turn may be next year. Beyond that, Utley could be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2027. He's sure trending that way. Aside from 2026 inductees Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones, Utley received the most votes of anyone, 59.1%. He was 68 votes short of the 75% required for enshrinement.

"Chase Utley was a crucial part of one of the two greatest runs in our club's 143-year history," Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said in a statement. "A six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, No. 26 helped win five straight division titles, two National League pennants and a World Series championship from 2007 to 2011. And now, 'The Man,' one of the greatest all-time second basemen of the modern era and certainly Cooperstown worthy, will be forever enshrined as the 51st inductee in our prestigious Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame."

His three arcs

Utley stayed on the field in 2013 and '14 and made his sixth and final All-Star team in 2014, also his final full season with the Phillies.

After hitting .282 with 346 doubles, 49 triples, 233 home runs and an .847 OPS in 13 seasons as a Phillie, Utley was traded to the Dodgers in August 2015. (Bonus points if you can name the two minor-leaguers they received without looking it up.) The Phillies were entering a full-scale rebuild, while the Dodgers were in the beginning stages of turning into the global superpower they've become. They long stood out as the assumed destination for the hometown kid if Utley was ever traded.

Utley was an everyday player for the Dodgers down the stretch in 2015 and through all of 2016 before moving into a platoon role in 2017 and a reserve role in 2018, his last season. By the end, he was almost a player-coach and certainly a mentor to younger players. Kiké Hernandez would lovingly refer to him as "dad."

In a way, there were three arcs to Utley's career. The Hall of Fame peak, which began in his first full season. The very-good-but-not-great post-knee condition era. And the fatherly end to his baseball trilogy.

Finally able to reflect

Players tend to loosen up over time and can, at long last, unbuckle their belts after retiring. Utley isn't as stoic now as he once was. He's spent time as a baseball analyst on national TV, he was MLB's ambassador to Europe from 2022-24 and has become an interesting podcast guest. He flashed a big smile throughout Thursday's press conference in Clearwater.

"It will be a special moment," Utley told reporters. "As players, we don't play the game to get recognized, to get awards, but now that you have the ability to sit back and reflect on your career, it is special. It will be an honor to be part of this special club with the Phillies.

"The Phillies are my family. We obviously still keep in contact, I keep in contact with John. I love seeing you (reporters), believe it or not, I do. It's going to be a special weekend and I'm happy to share it with everyone."