Creating Hypothetical Trade Proposal for Phillies to Acquire Taylor Ward

The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking to continue their strong play of late, but the team does have a couple of concerns that they will have to address.

Following their really slow start to the season, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball since the start of May. Philadelphia, being 10 games under the .500 mark, was shocking, but this is a veteran group that has a lot of talent.

Since the (9-19) start, the team has been performing up to expectations of late, but there is still a long campaign to go and plenty of work to do. With their desire to win the World Series this year, the Phillies are going to have to improve. There are a few areas that make sense for the team to try to upgrade, with the back end of the starting rotation being one spot, with the recent demotion for Andrew Painter. However, it is the lineup that has received a lot of attention.

In this hypothetical trade proposal, Philadelphia addressed the outfielder with a talented slugger from the Baltimore Orioles.

Phillies Get: Taylor Ward

Orioles Get: Cody Bowker, Sean Youngerman

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

With a desire to improve their offense both in the outfield and from the right side of the plate, Ward figures to be an excellent player for the Phillies to target. The talented slugger came over from the Los Angeles Angels to Baltimore this offseason, but the Orioles have been one of the disappointments in the American League.

For Ward, he has not had the same power numbers that he put up with the Angels just yet, but he has still been a productive player. This season, he has slashed 258/.393/.366 with five home runs and 22 RBI. While the power numbers are way down, he has been heating up a bit in that area, and both his batting average and on-base percentage are way higher this season.

For the Phillies, pursuing Ward makes a lot of sense, and due to his being on the final year of his contract and having a bit of a down year by his standards, the price is fairly affordable.

The slugger would fill a need for Philadelphia both in the lineup and in the outfield with Adolis Garcia out for the season. Baltimore can certainly use some more pitching prospects in their system and if their struggles continue, this deal makes sense for them as well.