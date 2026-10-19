Don Mattingly Has Vision of How Phillies Can Succeed Offensively

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of work to do this offseason to shake up a roster that needs an infusion of talent in multiple areas.

Bringing in a few new faces will certainly help, but the Phillies are also going to look different because Don Mattingly is taking over as manager full-time. As the interim manager, taking over for Rob Thomson after their 9-19 start, there was only so much he could do.

He took over Thomson’s staff and inherited a roster that was limited in certain areas. The depth for the position players wasn’t great, and the bullpen was messy; not to mention the backend of the starting rotation and their struggles.

While it will be up to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to bring in new players, they are going to have to fit the style of play that Mattingly wants to implement. Things are going to look a little different with him at the helm, and he detailed some of the things he wants to see changed.

Don Mattingly wants new approach from team at the plate

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) returns to the dugout after a visit to the mound in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the team looked in August, not relying heavily on home runs, working counts and getting on base via walks, passing the baton to the next guy in the order, is something the new manager wants to see more of.

“If you said, ‘What do you want to be?’” Mattingly said, via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required) after his press conference for signing a new two-year deal. “That’s what I want to be — where we’re creating traffic all the time, we’re putting pressure on teams. How do we get there? I don’t know. Can we get there? That’s something you’ve got to believe you can (accomplish).”

Mattingly will certainly have a say in the game plan, but who the team hires as the next hitting coach will have a major impact as well. Kevin Long will not be back in 2027; he was one of the coaches fired after Mattingly was hired, along with infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

Dickerson has been replaced by former New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza. Long’s spot remains unfilled for now, and it will be interesting to see who is brought aboard. The team wants someone with a more analytical approach who can also connect with youngsters and established veterans alike.

Phillies need to bring in some players to fit Don Mattingly's vision

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly greets outfielder Bryce Harper prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, that is easier said than done. That is a unique profile the team is looking for, but it also depends on who will be part of the team's lineup.

Luis Arraez, who helped change the approach at the plate after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline, is a free agent. Will that contact-first approach he brought be continued even if he isn’t retained?

The same can be said about Alec Bohm, who was arguably the team’s best hitter in the second half of the season and is also a free agent.

If they aren’t brought back, who will fill those spots? Mattingly has a vision of what he wants from his lineup, and it will be up to Dombrowski to give him those kinds of players.