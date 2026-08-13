Phillies Catch Bad Break With Twins Activating Star for Field of Dreams Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are mired in a brutal streak, playing some underwhelming baseball on the field.

Since the All-Star break, the team has lost six out of eight series. For the first time since June 2, they are not holding a playoff spot in the National League, as they are behind the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a tiebreaker.

Now, the team is preparing to play in the Field of Dreams game against the Minnesota Twins. This should be an exciting moment for everyone involved, but given the current form of the Phillies, it is hard to get too excited about anything, even something as cool as partaking in this new annual event.

Making matters even worse for Philadelphia is that defeating the Twins has gotten a whole lot more difficult. Hours before they are set for first pitch in Iowa, Minnesota announced that their star center fielder, Byron Buxton, will be activated to play in the game.

Byron Buxton set to return to lineup for Twins against Phillies

Jul 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) runs the bases against the Athletics in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buxton has not played since July 28, dealing with a right hip ailment. It had been bothering him previously, as he spent just over two weeks on the injured list in July, missing the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, which was held at Citizens Bank Park.

He played in seven games upon his return, but went on the injured list again as something just wasn’t right. Buxton went 4-for-25 at the plate during that stretch and was hitless in the final four games he played before being sidelined again.

Now, he has been deemed healthy enough to return for this showcase at the Field of Dreams game. That is bad news for the reeling Phillies, who will now have to deal with another All-Star being in their opponent’s lineup along with the red-hot Royce Lewis.

The Minnesota Twins activated Byron Buxton from the injured list Thursday afternoon in time for Buxton to play in MLB’s showcase game at the Field of Dreams in rural Iowa.



Buxton has not played since July 28 with a right hip injury.https://t.co/rm2JmN7gqK — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) August 13, 2026

Right in the mix themselves in the American League Central, Philadelphia is going to get everything that Minnesota can offer. They may be two games under the .500 mark, but the team is 41-41 when Buxton is in the lineup, offering excellent power and elite defense in center field.

On the season, he has a .263/.320/.544 slash line with 25 home runs, 16 doubles and 45 RBI. He was named an All-Star for the third time in his career, realizing the immense potential he possessed despite not always being able to stay healthy.

It is easy to see why the Phillies were named an ideal fit for him heading into the MLB trade deadline. He would have provided the team with everything they were looking for: a right-handed hitting outfielder who provides elite defense in center field.

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