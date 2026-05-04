May Prediction for Phillies Is Very Realistic for Them to Accomplish

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a slow start to the season, but things might be starting to turn around.

It has undoubtedly been a really disappointing start to the year for the Phillies so far. This was a team that came into the campaign hoping to be a contender once again, but they have fallen short of those expectations so far.

The slow start to the season resulted in the team moving on from manager Rob Thomson, and he was replaced by Don Mattingly. This move made a lot of sense for the team, and they were in desperate need of a spark and a wake-up call.

Since the change, things are starting to look up for the Phillies. They were able to put together their best week of the season, going (5-1) against the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins.

With a ton of veteran talent on the team, Philadelphia has plenty of time to make a run, and they might be getting ready to do so. As the calendar flips to May, the time for the Phillies to get hot might be coming.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently predicted that by the end of May, the team would be in second place in the National League East.

Phillies Can Certainly Gain Ground

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

So far this year, it has been the Atlanta Braves that have gotten off to an excellent start and are running away with the division. As of now, the Phillies are in fourth place in the NL East, 10.5 games behind the Braves, the Marlins, and the Washington Nationals.

Currently, it is Miami in second place with a (16-18) record and just two games ahead of Philadelphia. This isn’t a wide margin at all, and one that the team can get even closer to with another win against them on Monday.

While the ultimate goal will be to chase down Atlanta and give them some competition in the division, that is going to take some time. The team should be focused now, jumping both the Marlins and the Nationals.

If this past week was any indication, the Phillies seem poised to finally be going on a run and turning this thing around. Furthermore, with the schedule looking a bit on the easier side still, Philadelphia should be able to get into second place in the division rather easily by the end of the month.