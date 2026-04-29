Three Reasons Phillies Can Turn Things Around After Firing Rob Thomson

The Philadelphia Phillies made a bold decision on Tuesday to fire their manager, Rob Thomson, after a slow start. Will this move turn things around for the team?

Following a disastrous start to the campaign, the Phillies decided that, with a 9-19 record, which included a 10-game losing streak in 28 games, it was time to move on from their manager.

There was certainly a little bit of chatter after two straight disappointing playoff exits about finding a replacement, and it felt like it was on the table. With the slow start, moving on felt like the right move, and the team will be hoping it can provide a spark.

History Can Repeat

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi (25) at Citi Field. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It wasn’t too long ago that Philadelphia found themselves in a similar situation. In 2022, the team fired Joe Girardi fairly early on in the campaign, and it was Thomson who took over. When the team made that decision, it ended up being a great move.

The Phillies were able to get the spark that they needed when they pulled off that move, and the momentum carried them right to the World Series that year. Even though they might not have won it all, bringing home an NL Pennant was a great accomplishment. This is a team that has had some elite talent, and they would love to see that be the result this year.

Softer Schedule

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Over the next two weeks, the Phillies will have a much more favorable schedule compared to the past two. Starting on Tuesday will be a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants, followed by a three-game road trip against the Miami Marlins.

Following this week, they will have a six-game homestand against the Athletics and the Colorado Rockies. There are going to be some great opportunities for wins in the next couple of weeks, and building some momentum would be nice.

Players Stepping Up

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While it was Thomson who took part of the blame for the slow start, at the end of the day, it has been players not performing up to expectations that have held the team back. It has been the lineup that has struggled the most, especially their right-handed hitters.

If Philadelphia is going to turn things around, it will need to be players like Trea Turner, Adolis Garcia, and Alec Bohm who spark them. There is still plenty of time for the team to turn things around, but it has to happen quickly.