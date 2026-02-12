3 More Free-Agent SP Options for Phillies Come off the Board

Three more starting pitching options came off the board for the Phillies on Wednesday night, though one of them was probably priced out of their range all along.

Chris Bassitt reportedly agreed to a one-year, $18.5 million contract with the Orioles. That was too rich for the Phillies given their payroll is already north of $300 million and they're set to pay the harshest luxury tax penalty possible. For them, a salary in that range would've cost closer to $30-35 million including taxes. They were willing to give Bo Bichette $200 million over seven years but that doesn't mean they were going to allocate that yearly amount to anyone who'd take it.

Former Astro Jose Urquidy agreed to a one-year deal with the Pirates worth a reported $5 million. The floodgates opened this week with Jose Quintana and Aaron Civale finding one-year, $6 million contracts. Justin Verlander, who is closer to the Bassitt tier, signed in Detroit for $13 million.

The other notable agreement Wednesday night belonged to Miles Mikolas and the Nationals for one year at $2.5 million, according to the New York Post.

Mikolas wouldn't have been all that appealing, though, as a low-ceiling, contact-based righty who often gets crushed when his command isn't pinpoint. A Taijuan Walker-Mikolas pairing at the back of the rotation for any length of time would have been less than ideal.

Phillies' search continues

The Phillies are still seeking at least one more arm for the rotation even though they cannot guarantee 32 or perhaps even 22 starts. Their projected Opening Day starting five is Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Walker and top prospect Andrew Painter. Zack Wheeler should be back in late April or some time in May.

Other injuries will occur but the Phils can't make quite the same offer as a team assuring a pitcher a spot in its rotation all year. That matters, especially for those signing one-year deals to reestablish value.

Free-agent starters left

Remaining free-agent starting pitchers include Zac Gallen, Lucas Giolito, Zack Littell, Max Scherzer, Nestor Cortes, German Marquez, Walker Buehler, Anthony DeSclafani, Wade Miley and Tony Gonsolin.

Gallen and Giolito will be the priciest. Gallen could end up signing a deal similar to Bassitt. Giolito figures to be closer to the $10-12 million range. Scherzer is unlikely to sign for less than Verlander until he waits until midseason.

The others could probably be had for $6 million or less. The Phillies' delay may be partially attributed to the lack of resolution with Nick Castellanos, whose salary the team is still hoping to reduce by a few million dollars by trading him before the full squad reports to Clearwater on Monday.