Several Phillies pitchers were sidelined as pitchers and catchers officially reported to Clearwater on Wednesday.

Orion Kerkering is dealing with a hamstring injury that is not believed to be serious.

"Last bullpen before spring training, he felt his hamstring a little bit so we're going to be cautious with that," manager Rob Thomson told reporters after Wednesday's workout.

"He's still playing catch and throwing. Hopefully we'll get a little flat-ground work here in the next little bit."

Kerkering's errant throw ended the NLDS in Los Angeles and began what had to be a difficult offseason. He remains one of the Phillies' most important relievers, though, probably fourth in the pecking order behind Jhoan Duran, Brad Keller and Jose Alvarado.

Michael Mercado

Right-handed swingman Michael Mercado, who appeared in three games in 2025 and five in 2024 but has fallen down the depth chart, has a right shoulder impingement.

"He probably won't throw for another week," Thomson said.

Daniel Robert

And right-hander Daniel Robert, who the Phillies acquired from Texas last April and used 15 times during the regular season, "had a cardiovascular event" last fall, according to Thomson.

"He's going to go to Atlanta next week to get a stress test and see where he's at," the manager said.

Mercado and Robert are depth pieces who don't figure to make much of an impact on the big-league team in 2026 barring a slew of injuries. Only two spots are open in a Phillies bullpen competition including at least a dozen relievers.