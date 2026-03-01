A Huge Sunday for Phillies' Present and Future

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pieces of the Phillies’ present and future will be on display during an important Sunday morning and afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

Andrew Painter will make his highly anticipated Grapefruit League debut at 1:05 p.m. against the visiting Yankees, his first spring training start since March 1, 2023, exactly three years ago. Painter pitched two innings against the Twins in Fort Myers that day and came out of it with a sore elbow that eventually required Tommy John surgery and cost him two full seasons in ‘23 and ‘24.

It’s been a long road back for the Phillies’ 22-year-old top pitching prospect, who impressed in the competitive, prospect-laden Arizona Fall League in 2024 before an up-and-down 2025 season spent mostly at Triple A. Painter pitched his first full year as a pro (118 innings) but his command was shaky at times and he wasn't effective enough to earn a promotion to the major leagues.

Painter is almost assured a spot in the Phillies' season-opening rotation because Zack Wheeler won't be ready for Opening Day March 26 as he ramps up from September surgery to correct venous thoracic outlet syndrome.

Painter, who turns 23 on April 10, could make as many as five Grapefruit League starts as he preps for his first year in The Show.

Next step for Wheeler

Wheeler is making solid progress, though, and appears to be ahead of schedule. He threw his first bullpen session of the spring on Thursday, with two days off before his second on Sunday morning.

Wheeler threw 21 pitches, all fastballs, in the first 'pen. Sunday will be a 25-pitch mix of fastballs and splitters. He will likely then incorporate breaking balls in his third. That could come on Wednesday, since the Phillies typically give their pitchers two days off in between.

Wheeler confirmed on Friday morning that his first bullpen session essentially started the six-week clock for him that starting pitchers typically need to be ready for the season. Six weeks from his first bullpen session would be April 9. The Phillies are off that day before hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks from April 10-12. That series, the Phils' fifth of the season, could be a target as long as Wheeler suffers no setbacks along the way.

It's been too long since you've heard Zack Wheeler make the mitt pop ⚾💥 ⚾💥 pic.twitter.com/UXiK6W3uD8 — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 26, 2026

Not holding back?

"If I'm ready to go, I'm ready to go," Wheeler said Friday when asked if there could be a benefit to slow-playing the process. "I don't think I have any problems when October comes usually. I don't think this year is any different than any other year trying to preserve."

Wheeler said he was letting it go about 80-85% in his first bullpen session and was not thinking about his body or anything else. He doesn't know whether he will pitch in a spring training game, whether it's on the main field or a back field in a minor-league game.

He and manager Rob Thomson are encouraged, though, by the shape Wheeler is in, particularly the strength of his shoulder.

"I've been strengthening it all offseason," he said. "I've got to give a lot of credit to Paul (Buchheit), the head trainer. He's been working with me all offseason, a few times a week and he's helped me get my arm a lot stronger. You've just got to help protect the area as much as possible. Concentrate a lot on the shoulder strengthening and just overall body. Hopefully, that helps out for the long run. I would agree that I'm a little stronger coming in than most years, probably."