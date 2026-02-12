Early Knee Injury For One of Phillies' Most Interesting Bats in Camp

Phillies corner outfield prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. is dealing with soreness in both knees that will delay his spring training debut, manager Rob Thomson revealed Thursday morning.

"Rincones will be a little bit behind because he's got some knee soreness, especially in the left knee," Thomson told reporters in Clearwater.

Rincones is hitting and throwing but not running. He is unlikely to appear in Grapefruit League games until "more toward the middle of the schedule," according to Thomson.

4-man bench battle?

The 24-year-old, left-handed-hitting Rincones is one of the most interesting members of the Phillies' bench battle. Three of their four bench jobs will be claimed by Edmundo Sosa, Otto Kemp and backup catcher Rafael Marchan or Garret Stubbs.

The fourth and final bench job will involve a competition between veteran outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, utilityman Dylan Moore, centerfielder Johan Rojas, Rincones and any other big-league-ready bats the Phillies may sign between now and Opening Day.

From that group, Rincones is the only lefty bat. He's shown power throughout the minor leagues and in major-league spring training, and last season was his most complete as a pro. Rincones hit .240/.370/.430 in 506 plate appearances with Triple A Lehigh Valley with 18 homers, 73 RBI, 80 walks and 114 strikeouts. Against right-handed pitching, Rincones batted .261/.392/.480 with all 41 of his extra-base hits.

Each candidate for the Phillies' final bench job carries a different skill set.

Rincones is unproven but has left-handed power.

De La Cruz is more proven (58 HR in 1,872 MLB plate appearances) and has right-handed power.

Moore is the most versatile defender of the group, having played every position on the diamond except catcher in his seven big-league seasons.

And Rojas is the only one of the group who would be a viable defensive replacement in the outfield.

Rincones was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster this offseason and turns 25 on March 3. It's a huge year for him to establish some sort of role in the majors. His early injury isn't the greatest development, but even if it prevents him from making the team out of camp, Rincones will still have plenty of season left to contribute as long as he hits righties at Triple A.