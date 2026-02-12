When and Where to Watch Every Phillie in the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic begins on March 5 and now we know how to watch the dozen Phillies participating for various teams.

Every WBC game will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, FS2, Tubi or the FOX ONE app, MLB announced on Thursday morning.

Here's the schedule for each Phillie:

March 6

11 a.m. ET — Panama vs. Cuba (FS2)

Phillies utilityman Edmundo Sosa will participate for Panama and should play a big role for the team.

12 p.m. ET — Venezuela vs. Netherlands (Tubi)

Jose Alvarado will pitch for Venezuela. This is obviously an important spring for him after missing half of last season with a PED violation. Alvarado is the most important lefty in the Phillies' 'pen.

He looked incredible last spring, hitting 101-102 mph almost immediately. In retrospect, perhaps that was attributed partially to a supplement he was taking. Either way, Alvarado is a Phillie to focus on all spring, whether it's in the Grapefruit League or WBC.

1 p.m. ET — Mexico vs. Great Britain (FS1)

Taijuan Walker will pitch for Mexico and could be the team's ace. He made one start for Mexico in the 2023 WBC and pitched four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts against Great Britain.

7 p.m. ET — Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua (FS2)

Cristopher Sanchez and Johan Rojas are on the Dominican roster. Sanchez amassed a career-high 231 innings last season between spring training, the regular season and playoffs.

MLB teams communicate with WBC coaching staffs about player workload, especially with pitchers, so don't expect the Dominican team to overuse Sanchez.

8 p.m. ET — USA vs. Brazil (FOX)

The Phillies are well represented on Team USA with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and new setup man Brad Keller.

March 7

1 p.m. ET — Italy vs. Brazil (FOX ONE app)

Aaron Nola will pitch for Italy and the Phillies also have 2025 first-round pick Dante Nori on the roster.

The 21-year-old Nori spent 2025 at Class A Clearwater, where he hit .262 with nearly as many walks (66) as strikeouts (75).

Even though he's a veteran, this is an important spring for Nola after how poorly he pitched from start to finish last season.

6 p.m. ET — Panama vs. Puerto Rico (FS1)

7 p.m. ET — Israel vs. Venezuela (FS2)

The Phillies' two players on Team Israel are Garrett Stubbs and Max Lazar.

Stubbs will compete in camp with Rafael Marchan for the backup catching job to J.T. Realmuto.

Lazar is in a battle with about a dozen relievers for two vacancies in the season-opening bullpen.

8 p.m. ET — USA vs. Great Britain (FOX)

March 8

12 p.m. ET — Dominican Republic vs. Israel (FS1)

1 p.m. ET — Italy vs. Great Britain (Tubi)

7 p.m. ET — Panama vs. Canada (FS2)

7 p.m. ET — Israel vs. Nicaragua (Tubi)

March 9

12 p.m. ET — Panama vs. Colombia (FS2)

12 p.m. ET — Dominican Republic vs. Israel (FS1)

7 p.m. ET — Venezuela vs. Nicaragua (FS2)

8 p.m. ET — USA vs. Mexico (FOX)

March 10

7 p.m. ET — Israel vs. Netherlands (FOX ONE app)

9 p.m. ET — USA vs. Italy (FS1)

March 11

7 p.m. ET — Italy vs. Mexico (Tubi)

8 p.m. ET — Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (FS1)

The WBC then moves on to a single-elimination second round on March 13-14 with quarterfinals at loanDepot Park in Miami and Daikin Park in Houston. The semifinals and championship take place from March 15-17 in Miami.