Thomson Had One of Toughest Conversations of Career Just Before Opening Day

The Phillies announced on the eve of Opening Day that they had designated catcher Garrett Stubbs for assignment, a move made to open up a 40-man roster spot for utility infielder Christian Cairo. The 24-year-old had a clause in his contract that required the Phillies to add him or release him if another team was willing to add him to its roster, according to The Athletic, so the Phillies added Cairo to prevent losing him.

The Phils had already chosen Rafael Marchan over Stubbs as the backup catcher to J.T. Realmuto. Both Stubbs and Marchan are out of minor-league options but Marchan is six years younger and would have probably been more likely to be claimed by another team if DFA'd.

Will he stay or go?

Now, the Phillies wait and see what happens with Stubbs. They have five days to trade him or place him on waivers. If he clears waivers, the Phillies could send him to Triple-A and retain their third-string catcher.

"For him personally, I hope he gets a big-league job. For me personally and for the organization, we hope he comes back," manager Rob Thomson said three hours before the Phillies' season opener against the Texas Rangers.

"He's meant so much to this place, the energy that he brings, the type of teammate that he is. And he's a good player, too, on top of that. Unfortunately, when he was here, he was behind the best catcher in baseball so he didn't get a whole lot of playing time."

Adding versatility

The Phillies played Stubbs at other positions this spring — two games at third base, one in left field. They did it to see how he'd look in a utility role. It also didn't hurt to give him a chance to show other teams his versatility.

"I think he showed us enough in spring training that he's a potential super-utility guy that can play anywhere in the outfield, anywhere in the infield, maybe not first base, but also catch," Thomson said. "He's got a lot of value."

Stubbs hit .264/.350/.462 in 2022, his first year with the Phillies, but hasn't since (.205/.286/.270). Despite that, he has maintained a role and value in the organization because of the cerebral part of his game. He's been a catcher, a game-planner, an extra pitching coach, and he is undeniably one of the Phillies' most positive clubhouse presences. Fans have grown to love him as much for the vibes as anything else, but that's not all he provides this organization.

"That was a tough conversation," Thomson said. "One of the toughest ones I've ever had because I just think so highly of him."

If Stubbs does remain with the Phillies, he'll be their third-string catcher behind Realmuto and Marchan and the first one up in the event of injury. If he lands elsewhere, the Phillies could look to 29-year-old catcher Rene Pinto. He is not on the 40-man roster but would be added if the Phils lose Stubbs and eventually have to call up a catcher.