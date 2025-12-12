Kyle Schwarber Talks Connection with Phillies Fans After Signing New Contract

Kyle Schwarber’s return to the Philadelphia Phillies for five more seasons was fueled by several factors.

Sure, the contract is great. He’ll get paid $150 million over the next five seasons. He wants to win a championship, and the Phillies remain a contender in the National League. He felt the love from team owner John Middleton, who came to Schwarber’s house shortly after the season ended to pitch him on staying in Philly.

But, the fans were a factor, too, Schwarber said. They showed him love all season, one that ended with him finishing second in National League MVP voting. From his appearance on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” to fans signing their own “Declaration of Independence” on Aug. 2 to try and convince him to stay, he said it was all a factor in bringing him back to the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber on Phillies Fans

"There's a lot of unfinished business... I want to win a World Series in Philadelphia."



Schwarber spoke to the media the day after agreeing to his five-year contract. It’s clear the fans in Philly had something to do with his decision to return, even as he received the same offer from the Baltimore Orioles and competitive offers from other teams, including the Cincinnati Reds.

After four years in Philadelphia, he’s learned there’s nothing quite like Phillies fans, as he told MLB Network recently.

“I think that’s something you can’t take for granted,” Schwarber said. “Having a Wednesday getaway day where you could have 35,000, 40,000, a sold-out house, whatever it is. You’re in the postseason and you see the towels waving, you see the emotion, you see the excitement — that’s what you can only dream of as a player, to have a fan base that emotionally invests as much as they do in you because we are so emotionally invested in what we do on a day-in, day-out basis. That’s our livelihood.”

Schwarber has had an incredible four-year run with the Phillies. Since he signed before the 2022 season, he’s slashed .226/.349/.507. He also hit 187 home runs and 434 RBI.

He hit an NL-leading 56 in 2025. He hit more than 40 home runs in two other seasons. He drove in 100 or more RBI three straight years, including an MLB-leading 132 in 2025. He’s been an All-Star twice, won an NL Silver Slugger and finished second in NL MVP voting after this season.

He’s also a winner. He’s been to the playoffs 10 times in 11 seasons missing only the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs. He has a World Series ring already, claimed in 2016 with the Cubs. He wants to add another with the Phillies, who last won a title in 2008.

Schwarber wants to do that for the fans who showed him appreciation and love for four seasons. He’s the only way he knows to pay them back.

“These last four years I’ve been here there’s been no in between,” he said. “We feel like we have a team, we have a roster, we have depth and we have a fan base, an ownership and a great coaching staff. We have it all and it comes to us being able to accomplish that [a championship].”

