Kyle Schwarber Reveals Biggest Reason He Re-signed with Phillies

Kyle Schwarber had plenty of suitors in free agency. But, in the end, it was always going to be the Philadelphia Phillies.

After all, Schwarber doesn’t believe the job is done yet.

He spoke to the media on Wednesday, including MLB Network, after he re-signed with the Phillies on a five-year, $150 million deal. The Baltimore Orioles offered him the exact same deal. So, the left-handed designated hitter had options, even his hometown Cincinnati Reds.

But he knows what he has in Philadelphia and he knows what he wants — a world championship. He used the two words that drive many free agents to join a team.

“I know that there's a lot of unfinished business to be had there [in Philadelphia] and I wanna see this through,” Schwarber said, pointing the biggest reason he came back.

Kyle Schwarber on the Future

Schwarber made a keen point during his interview with MLB Network. In his 11 Major League seasons he’s been the playoffs 10 times. The only time he missed the postseason was in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs. He joined the Phillies in 2022. After Philadelphia reached the World Series in 2022, losing to the Houston Astros, the Phillies have reached the playoffs each of the last three seasons. But the Phillies haven’t won the pennant.

The 33-year-old wants to change that.

“I want to win a World Series in Philadelphia, and I want to win more than one,” Schwarber said. “I know our ownership and I know Dave [president of baseball operations Dombrowski] and I know our whole organization from top to bottom is committed to doing that.”

In four years with the Phillies, he’s slashed — .226/.349/.507. He also hit 187 home runs and 434 RBI. He hit a National League-leading 56 in 2025. He hit more than 40 home runs in two other seasons. He drove in 100 or more RBI three straight years, including an MLB-leading 132 in 2025. He’s been an All-Star twice, won an NL Silver Slugger and finished second in NL MVP voting after this season.

He's the rare hitter that can overcome strikeouts to get on base. While with Philly he’s struck out 809 and drawn 426 walks. He’s had three straight 100-walk seasons.

Now he’s with the Phillies for five more seasons. Unfinished business awaits.

“My worst nightmare is going home on Sept. 30 or whenever Game 162 is and you’re going home,” Schwarber said. “I’ve been to 10 postseasons out of 11 seasons, and I don’t want to go home. I want the opportunity to play deep into a postseason and trying to hold up that trophy at the end.”

