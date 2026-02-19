Three years in a row, the Phillies have tried to find corner outfield help in the form of a one-year deal, and while the first two did not work out well, the third has a chance to deliver.

They replaced Nick Castellanos in right field in December with the relatively low-risk, potentially high-reward signing of Adolis Garcia for one year and $10 million.

Two years ago, it was Whit Merrifield for $8 million. He signed in February of 2024 but never found a rhythm and was released in July.

Last December, Max Kepler inked a $10 million deal at the Winter Meetings and then had the second-worst year of his career, hitting .216 with a .300 on-base percentage and getting busted after the season for PEDs.

Garcia is coming off two straight disappointing offensive seasons but still has by far the most upside of the three, the potential to go for 35 and 100 if things click for him the way they did from 2021-23 in Texas.

Count MLB expert Tom Verducci of SI as a believer.

Verducci's take

"I think they should be really optimistic about a bounce-back year," Verducci said on MLB Network.

"You're going to Philadelphia, where Kevin Long is one of the best hitting coaches in the game. We've seen him do this so many times — Daniel Murphy, Curtis Granderson, the list goes on and on.

"Also changing ballparks. For whatever reason, that ballpark in Arlington played as the next-to-worst hitters' ballpark last year. Only Seattle was worse. That hurt him. You go to Philadelphia, that's a top-seven ballpark as far as offense. Add it up, that lineup as well, I think he's going to have a big year."

Struggled with the heat

Verducci pointed out how ineffective Garcia was last season against fastballs. He ranked 12th-worst in the majors with a .247 batting average against four-seam fastballs, and he saw heaters at a higher rate (57.9%) than any player in baseball other than Luis Arraez (58.9). Players like Arraez are more typically associated with high fastball totals since they lack pop, but Garcia is on the opposite end of the spectrum with tremendous power.

He just struggled more than ever with velocity, hitting a mere .202 on fastballs 95 mph or firmer.

"To me, this guy was getting beat by fastballs last year," Verducci said. "It was just so obvious."

The K-Long effect

The other reason he's bullish on Garcia is Long, who has made a career out of helping hitters adjust their mechanics or recapture their top form. Garcia's batting stance last season was more static than in the past, when there was movement and rhythm to his setup while awaiting the pitch. A lot of times, teams try to simplify a hitter's setup and that's likely what Texas tried with Garcia after a rough 2024. But it didn't fix things in 2025.

Volatile seasons

From 2021-23, Garcia averaged 32 home runs and 99 RBI, hitting .246 with a .777 OPS.

Those are obviously two very different players, but there were reasons beyond just Garcia's mechanics. The Rangers took giant steps back after winning the 2023 World Series, winning 78 and 81 games the next two years. Their offense plummeted from having seven productive players in the everyday lineup in 2023 to just one or two consistent bats the last two seasons.

Potential difference-maker

Garcia is a huge X-factor for the 2026 Phillies and figures to bat fourth or sixth in the their lineup. He may end up moving back and forth with Alec Bohm depending on which right-handed hitter is hotter.

The Phillies want him to be more selective than he's been in the past, but that is probably easier said than done. Garcia has always been an aggressive hitter and that's how he's found his most success. He swung at 35.1% of pitches outside the strike zone last season, 18th-most in MLB. For reference, Castellanos was sixth-worst at 40.6%.

It's more of a mindset, though, than an expectation that he's suddenly going to develop the eye of Jayson Werth. The primary reason the Phillies brought Garcia in is to drive in runs. It won't be the end of the world if he finishes with a .310 on-base percentage, so long as the slug is about 150 points higher.