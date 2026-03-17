Important Development Away From the Eyeballs at Phillies Camp

One of the most important storylines at Phillies camp on Tuesday took place not on the field at BayCare Ballpark against the Minnesota Twins but on a backfield in a minor-league game.

Orion Kerkering, the only expected member of the Phils' Opening Day roster who has not yet pitched in spring training games, was set for his first appearance since camp began. Kerkering had been slowed by a right hamstring strain and was brought along carefully, advancing from multiple bullpen sessions to live batting practice and now a game.

It's an important development because it could allow Kerkering to be ready for Opening Day on March 26. The Phillies will want to see how he feels on Wednesday morning after the first outing. They will likely want him to pitch multiple times before making the decision, so every day counts. The Phils' final game in Florida is on March 23.

Moving on from disaster

Kerkering, who turns 25 on April 4, will be a vital piece of the Phillies' bullpen again in 2026. He was thrust into late-game duty right away as a 22-year-old in 2023 and has delivered a 2.79 ERA for them in 136 regular-season appearances over three years. He has been more hittable and erratic in the playoffs (1.63 WHIP), and he obviously ended last postseason in the worst way imaginable, making an errant and unnecessary throw to the plate to end the NLDS at Dodger Stadium.

The Phillies didn't give up on Kerkering after that high-profile gaffe, though. You never truly know how a player will respond until he shows up the next year, and we still don't know. Maybe Kerkering has another successful regular season. Hopefully, it doesn't affect his control, consistency or ability to throw to bases.

Place in the hierarchy

Kerkering cannot become a free agent until after 2029, and hopes remain high in the organization that he can be a valuable setup man. The Phillies' bullpen hierarchy in 2026 is Jhoan Duran at closer, Brad Keller and Jose Alvarado the right- and left-handed setup men, with Kerkering and Tanner Banks the next righty and lefty manager Rob Thomson will use in leverage spots. They all won't be available every night, so there will be games when Kerkering has to pitch the eighth, or perhaps even the ninth.

The other lock in the Phillies' season-opening bullpen is Jonathan Bowlan, one of their main candidates to pitch longer than an inning if needed. He did so in 16 of 34 appearances last season for the Royals before coming over from Kansas City in December in the Matt Strahm trade.

Other 'pen candidates

The Phils began spring training with two spots open in their bullpen but one may have been claimed by sidearm lefty Kyle Backhus, who has made five scoreless appearances and was on the list to pitch Tuesday against the Twins.

Relievers in play for the final spot are Zach Pop, Chase Shugart, Zach McCambley, Seth Johnson, Tim Mayza, Lou Trivino, Genesis Cabrera and Trevor Richards. More than one would make the team if Kerkering isn't ready to go right away.

Pop is the only one of the group out of minor-league options. McCambley was a Rule 5 pick from the Marlins in December. The Phillies would risk losing both if they're not on the Opening Day roster.