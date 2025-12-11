Why Phillies Trade for Yoniel Curet Could be Steal for Pitching Staff

The Philadelphia Phillies selected three players in the Rule 5 Draft. But their biggest move became official afterward.

The Phillies dealt right-handed pitcher Tommy McCollum to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed pitcher Yoniel Curet. The move became official after the draft ended. The Phillies put him on their 40-man roster, but he comes with a minor league option so Philadelphia can send him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley without having to expose him to waivers.

The Rays thought enough of him before the 2024 season to put him on the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. But on Sunday Tampa Bay designated him for assignment, starting the process to remove him from the roster and, if he cleared waivers, send him to Triple-A.

What are the Phillies getting? It depends on which version of Curet shows up in 2026.

The Two Versions of Yoniel Curet

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old right-hander signed with the Rays as an international free agent in 2019. From 2021-24, Curet was closing in on a promotion to the Majors. He became known for racking up strikeouts in the system. From 2021 to 2023 he struck out hitters 31.7% of the time. His walk rate was too high — 15.3% — but he limited his ERA to 2.97.

Mostly a starter at Class-A and High-A, he had an incredible 2023, during which he went 8-1 with a 2.94 ERA in 26 games (22 starts). He struck out 144, but walked 73, in just 104 innings.

The Rays gave him a shot at Double-A Montgomery at the end of 2024, and the small sample was intriguing. He went 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA in five starts, with 37 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25.2 innings. Combined with his work at High-A, he went 9-7 with a 2.95 ERA in 26 starts, with 159 strikeouts and 60 walks in 119 innings. Batters hit .194 and it was the third straight season he held batters to hit under .200.

Then came 2025. Limited by a shoulder injury, his numbers took a hit by comparison. He went 3-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 16 games, with 14 starts, as he struck out 62 and walked 31 in 55.1 innings. Batters hit .244 against him. His numbers at Triple-A Durham reveal that he may need a bit more time before a Major League call-up. He went 1-3 with a 6.03 ERA in eight games (seven starts) with 35 strikeouts and 26 walks in 31.1 innings.

Curet’s chances of pitching for Philadelphia as opposed to Lehigh Valley in 2026 hinges on his ability to get back to the high strikeout rate he showed in the lower levels of the Rays’ system. Philadelphia will be inclined to give him that chance, especially if his velocity and strikeout rate translate to the bullpen, where Philadelphia needs some help.

