Phillies Reportedly Add a Starting Pitcher They Faced Last April

The Phillies have added a bit of starting pitching depth, even if it's a right-hander who hasn't yet experienced big-league success.

They've agreed to a minor-league deal with 28-year-old right-hander Connor Gillispie, according to Philliesbaseballfan.com's Steve Potter, a Clearwater resident who specializes in coverage of the minor leagues and at the Phillies' Florida complex.

A forgettable 2025

Gillispie started in each of the first six turns through the Miami Marlins' rotation last season and went 0-3 with an 8.65 ERA. One of those outings came against the Phillies on April 20 and he allowed four runs over five innings.

Gillispie was sent down to Triple A on April 27 and designated for assignment by the Fish on June 19. He was claimed by the Minnesota Twins off waivers four days later and made eight appearances (seven starts) for their Triple A affiliate in St. Paul before becoming a free agent at season's end.

In 39 career starts at Triple A, Gillispie has a 4.99 ERA. He is not a hard thrower, averaging 91.3 mph with his fastball last season. His slider is his main secondary pitch. Gillispie has an interesting setup to his delivery, keeping his glove low and away from his body.

Starters in camp

The Phillies have very little starting pitching depth in spring training beyond their projected Opening Day starting five of Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Andrew Painter and Taijuan Walker, with Zack Wheeler expected to return at some point in April or May. Beyond that group, the only pitchers in camp with big-league starting experience are right-hander Bryse Wilson and lefty Tucker Davidson.

Other starting pitchers in camp are:

• 24-year-old Jean Cabrera, who made 26 starts at Double A last season with a 3.81 ERA.

• 28-year-old Alan Rangel, who appeared in five games of relief for the 2025 Phillies and made 25 starts at Triple A.

• 23-year-old Yoniel Curet, who was acquired in a minor-league trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on December 10.

• And 24-year-old Alex McFarlane, who was added to the 40-man roster in December the same day as Painter. He figures to open the season at Double A.

You need starting pitching depth in camp even if the pitchers don't have a great chance of making the team. The Phillies will play 30 Grapefruit League games and they can't all be started by actual members of the rotation. Plus, they'll be without Sanchez for at least a week to 10 days in early March during the World Baseball Classic as he pitches for the Dominican Republic.

Explaining the hold-up

Various veteran fifth starters — Jose Quintana, German Marquez, Griffin Canning, Jose Urquidy, Aaron Civale, Walker Buehler, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery — have come off the free-agent board over the last 10 days, signing one-year contracts ranging from $1 million to $6 million. Chris Bassitt and Zac Gallen were in a different tier and signed one-year deals worth $18.5M and $22.025 million, respectively.

While any of them could have helped the Phillies from a depth perspective, the team couldn't truly appeal to their desires to make a full season's worth of starts. When you're a veteran signing a one-year, "prove-it" deal, you at least need some assurance that you'll get the chance to prove it.

If Painter establishes himself in the majors, Wheeler returns early and the rest of the rotation stays healthy, the Phillies wouldn't have much need for another veteran arm. The concern would be if that doesn't happen.

There should still be a few options for the Phillies' front office before the regular-season opener on March 26 at home against the Texas Rangers. At least a few starting pitchers could be released from their contracts if they don't make the Opening Day roster of the team they're currently in camp with. The Padres, for example, have Marquez, Buehler, JP Sears, Matt Waldron, Triston McKenzie and Marco Gonzales all competing for two rotation spots.