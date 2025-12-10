Phillies Reportedly Interested in Trade For Gold Glove Outfielder

After inking designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to a 5-year, $150 million contract on December 9th, the Philadelphia Phillies have seemingly turned their attention to addressing their outfield situation.

With the free agent and trade markets heating up in recent days, and that trend expected to continue throughout December, the Phillies will likely be forced to make a move in the coming weeks if they want to shake up their outfield.

With the free agent market still mostly intact, but their payroll remaining high, the Phillies' front office could explore trades to add (and/or subtract) from their outfield logjam.

One new possibility was presented on Wednesday, as a top MLB insider reported that they have sniffed around a National League team's outfield.

Phillies Have Called Rockies About Brenton Doyle

Aug 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle (9) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to Ari Alexander, the Phillies are one of several teams that have reached out to the Colorado Rockies about center fielder Brenton Doyle.

"There is widespread trade interest on Rockies OF Brenton Doyle," Alexander posted on X. "The [San Diego] Padres, Phillies, [New York] Mets and [New York] Yankees among many other teams have called, league source tells me."

The 27-year-old was the National League center field Gold Glove Award recipient in both 2023 and 2024, and would come with five years of club control. He's manned an elite center field for Colorado in each of the last three years, and would immediately stabilize the Phillies' CF position for years to come.

He broke onto the scene in 2024 after a rough 126 games in his rookie year, powering his way to 23 home runs with a slash line of .260/.317/.446 in 149 appearances. Doyle finished his sophomore campaign with 73 runs batted in, 24 doubles, 4 triples, and eclipsed the 30-steal mark. 2025 was a big step backward, however, as his OPS ended up at just .650, with his home run total lowering to just 15, and his slash line a rough .233/.274/.376.

Doyle would undoubtedly be a fantastic defensive addition, but he would definitely be a major offensive risk. The Phillies would likely have to give up a decent-sized package to acquire him, and would be betting on him returning to his 2024 form. He also had a large disparity between his home/road splits, seemingly heavily aided by the favorable conditions at Coors' Field.

As the offseason rolls on, Doyle will now be added onto the list of the growing potential candidates for the Phillies as they look for outfield.

