Phillies Targeting Corner Outfield Help in Free Agency, Per Top MLB Insider
The Philadelphia Phillies have made it well-known that their main priority in the 2026 offseason will be attacking the outfield market in free agency.
Nick Castellanos seemingly already has one foot out the door, and impressive midseason trade acquisition Harrison Bader is set to test the open market after putting together a season that should warrant a substantial raise.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden published a piece early Wednesday morning explaining each MLB team's biggest need and providing intel on how they will approach it, and he was firm in his belief that the Phillies have their sights set on making a major push to upgrade their outfield.
Phillies Seeking Corner Outfield Improvements
After briefly highlighting the team's desire to retain MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber, crafty southpaw Ranger Suarez, and veteran backstop JT Realmuto, he brought the discussion toward the outfield.
"The Phillies are also focused on improving their corner outfield spots," Bowden said.
A blunt, straight to the point report, but a significant one. Much of the MLB offseason is rumors and guesses without legitimate reporting behind them, but Bowden leaves little to the imagination in his description of Philadelphia's goals.
He continued, diving further into exactly who the team could go after to give their ailing outfield a boost.
The Potential Options
Bowden dove into both free agency and the trade route as ways for Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski to seek out reinforcements.
"Free agents Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger would be perfect fits," Bowden said. "If they miss out on those two, they could look to the trade market, where Jarren Duran (Red Sox), Steven Kwan (Guardians) or Jo Adell (Angels) could be available.
Tucker and Bellinger are far and away the highest-profile options, and both have already been linked to the Phillies from multiple insiders. Duran has long been a potential target, with a previous report again alluding to Dombrowski's affinity for the 29-year-old and desire to bring him to Philadelphia. Kwan was lightly discussed before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but those rumors never amounted to much, although those conversations are likely to be revisited in the offseason. Adell is the true wild card, a 26-year-old high-power, high-strikeout rate slugger who hit 37 home runs in 2025 but finished with an OBP of just .293.
The exact path that the Phillies will take to address their outfield needs remains to be seen, but it becomes increasingly obvious by the day that Dombrowski and company are willing to get uncomfortable to improve one of the team's weakest spots.