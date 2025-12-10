Phillies Selections and Departures in the Rule 5 Draft

In the midst of the resigning of Kyle Schwarber and the blockbusting news that the Mets lost both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso (Lol Mets), the MLB Winter Meetings shifted their focus on the Rule 5 draft. This draft consists of players who've been with an organization for four or five years, pending the age they signed their initial contract, and weren’t added to their team’s respective 40-man roster.

Back in November, the Philadelphia Phillies had a few notable prospects at risk of being Rule 5 eligible including Andrew Painter and Griff McGarry. The Phillies chose to protect Painter along with Gabriel Rincones Jr., and Alex McFarlane.

Unfortunately for McGarry, he was left vulnerable by Philadelphia and would later be selected Wednesday afternoon with the third overall pick by the Washington Nationals. Once considered the Phillies’ third ranked prospect in 2023, McGarry rebounded after a disappointing 2024 season dealing with injuries. The 26-year-old right-hander had a 3.44 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 83.2 innings across three levels in the minors. McGarry must finish a full season with Washington, or he’ll be offered back to Philadelphia. McGarry could very well face off against the Phillies in their second series of the 2026 season.

The Phillies also lost first baseman Carson Taylor who was selected by the Seattle Mariners. Taylor’s 2025 campaign was limited to three games due to an injury. He went 5-for-7 with three extra base hits in those contests for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Philadelphia’s Triple-A affiliate.

McGarry and Taylor were the only departures associated with the Phillies.

Joining the Phillies 40-man roster:

RHP Zach McCambley – selected from the Miami Marlins in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft. McCambley had a 12.0 SO/9 and 2.90 ERA in 62.0innings last season split between Triple-A and Double-A. His fastball averages 94.2 mph and his arsenal features a slider with a 50.7% whiff rate and a cutter used 37.9%. He was a third round pick out of Coastal Carolina in 2020. Similar to McGarry, McCambley must stay on the Phillies active roster for a full year.

INF/OF Austin Murr – selected from the Detroit Tigers, Murr batted .274 with eight home runs and 51 RBIs between Triple-A and High Single-A ball in 2025. He played in the Australian Baseball League in 2024-25 and had a 1.059 OPS in 50 at-bats.

RHP Evan Gates – selected from the San Francisco Giants, Gates pitched 40 of 41 games as a reliever in Double-A where he displayed a 3.23 ERA and struck out 80 batters. His command is an issue giving up 31 walks and seven home runs. Gates throws a cutter nearly half the time. His slider has a 31.6 whiff rate and his four-seam fastball averages 91.6 mph.

Both Murr and Gates were chosen in the minor-league portion of the draft.

RHP Yoniel Curet – acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Tommy McCollum. Curet was recently DFA’d by the Rays after he had a 3.90 ERA in 55.1 innings spread out over Triple-A, Double-A, and Rookie ball in 2025. His velocity can reach upwards of 98 mph, but it comes with a lack of control. Curet had a walk to strikeout ratio of 31 to 62 and a 1.428 WHIP last year. He has minor-league options and can be sent down accordingly by Philadelphia.

The Phillies roster currently sits at 35 players.

