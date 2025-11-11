Phillies Superstar Free Agent Expected to Sign Early in Offseason Process

The Philadelphia Phillies enter hot stove season with one big question looming which prevents other real dominoes from falling until it gets answered.

While numerous of their players from a roster which fell short once again and is not getting any younger become free agents, the status of Kyle Schwarber and how aggressively Philadelphia pursues a reunion will determine the rest of the offseason.

Fortunately for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, he may not have to wait deep into the process to know whether or not Schwarber will be in the fold. During a recent segment on the MLB network, Jon Morosi revealed his belief that the mashing designated hitter is going to make an early call.

Morosi Believes Schwarber Will Decide on Contract Early

.@jonmorosi says if there is one big-name free agent to sign early in the offseason it could be Kyle Schwarber. pic.twitter.com/chwxeodxTR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 11, 2025

"My theory is this from talking to people around the industry," Morosi said when asked if we could see earlier signings this winter. "If we do see one significant bat sign early, it could be Kyle Schwarber. To me, his market is more defined than the others, we know that he's a DH first at this juncture...when you talk about these position players, there are just more moving parts...with Schwarber it is so clear what his role is, it is so clear what his value to the Phillies is."

Whether or not that quick contract comes from the Phillies or not remains to be seen, but Morosi is correct in asserting the fact that no free agent has a more readily defined value than Schwarber.

The slugger is going to bring one of the most fearsome power bats in baseball to whatever lineup he's in, and he isn't going to provide any sort of value on defense. It was also pointed out just how much value his voice holds in the Philadelphia clubhouse, leaving this almost as a no-brainer.

Will It Be with Phillies if Schwarber Signs Early?

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The way Morosi talks, it certainly sounds like his belief is that Schwarber and Philadelphia are going to come to an agreement early in the process to keep him with the franchise where he has blossomed into the most valuable DH in baseball

Everything Schwarber has said has indicated there is interest from his side in getting something done to keep him with the Phillies, and there's no reason why the organization wouldn't feel the same.

Barring someone coming in with a huge offer to pry him away more than the three or four years at a rough AAV of around $30 million Schwarber is expected, this feels like a fairly cut and dry free agency.

If Philadelphia truly wants to keep Schwarber and Schwarber truly wants to say, it would not be a surprise to see Morosi's theory come to fruition, and perhaps the Phillies can then turn their focus on how to surround their star better.

It likely is not happening in the next couple of days or anything that quick, but look for Schwarber to become the first major domino to fall in this winter's edition of hot stove season.