Ryan Jeffers Emerges as Potential J.T. Realmuto Replacement for the Phillies

As spring training approaches and the pitchers and catchers start to head down to Florida in a little over a month, the Philadelphia Phillies catching tandem consists of Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs. The clock is ticking, and the Phillies are still playing the waiting game with free agent J.T. Realmuto.

Ask anyone around November and they would have felt like it was definite that Realmuto would be behind the plate for his eighth season in Philadelphia. But here we are, now January, and Realmuto continues to test the free agent waters. Reports stated Philadelphia placed an offer on the table for the 34-year-old backstop, but nothing came out of the negotiations. The Phillies might as well do the same and explore the market too for an alternate catcher.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies have expressed interest in Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

“The Phillies have explored contingencies because pitchers and catchers report to Florida in five weeks. It would be ideal to have a starting catcher report. The Phillies have talked trades for catchers, young and old; Minnesota’s Ryan Jeffers is one potential target, league sources told The Athletic. But the closer everyone gets to camps opening, the more reluctant teams are to trade away a catcher.”

Jeffers spent his entire six-year career in Minnesota displaying a .239/.321/.419 slash line with 68 home runs and 223 RBIs. He took a step forward offensively in 2025 showing a .266 average and .752 OPS, both better than his season prior and Realmuto.

Jeffers' defensive abilities are inferior compared to Realmuto as he had a lower fielding percentage (.993%) and 19.5% success rate throwing runners out while Realmuto was at 29.7%. Jeffers also caught 88 games with the Twins last year, his career high. Realmuto spent 132 games as Philadelphia's catcher in 2025 and has averaged 125 matchups behind the plate in a full 162-game season over his time with the Phillies.

That’s a nearly impossible task for Jeffers to even sniff those numbers of contests that Realmuto previously caught. Even if the Phillies pursue Jeffers, Marchán’s play of action will drastically increase who was limited to 30 games started in 2025.

Jeffers is in his final year of arbitration so a trade would have to be done if the Phillies are serious about acquiring the 28-year-old catcher. There is plenty of familiarity between Philadelphia and Minnesota working out deals. The two clubs made two separate moves during last year’s trade deadline which brought flamethrower Jhoan Duran and current free agent outfielder Harrison Bader over to Philadelphia.

Jonah Heim and Victor Caratini are two other catchers being tossed around in consideration. Out of all the backstops including Jeffers, Realmuto still appears to be the favorite to sign in Philadelphia.

“We want J.T. back,” Phillies head coach Rob Thomson said. “He is so important. I’ve been around a lot of great catchers. Posada, McCann, Rodríguez, and he’s as good as any of them.”

More Phillies Coverage