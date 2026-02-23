Upset Jose Alvarado Releases Statement About WBC Ineligibility

Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado found out this weekend that he won't be able to participate for Team Venezuela in next month's World Baseball Classic. His insurance was denied.

Alvarado was not the only player affected by the late news — Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not participate for Team Venezuela for the same reason. Nor will Mike Trout play for Team USA.

"All I can tell you is what his health is with us, and he's fine," Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Saturday in regard to Alvarado. "I don't know what goes into the insurance thing, but he's fine with us."

The insurance issue of the World Baseball Classic is a complicated one. This piece at WorldBaseball.com does a good job of explaining it.

Alvarado, who made three scoreless appearances with five strikeouts for Team Venezuela in the 2023 WBC, is not coming off an injury, whereas Altuve had offseason foot surgery and Correa and Trout have lengthy injury histories.

Clearly upset by the news, Alvarado released a statement Sunday afternoon to his official Instagram page:

Today, I want to officially share the news that deeply saddens me.

Unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic representing Venezuela, as the insurance required for my participation was not approved. This is a situation that it is beyond my control and without a doubt, it fills me with sadness and is difficult to understand.

I had the hope and commitment to once again wear my country's jersey for the third consecutive time. Representing Venezuela has always been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every time I've had the opportunity, I've given my very best on the field with heart and the respect that Venezuela deserves.

Although I won't be physically with the team, my support will be there. I will be following every game, every pitch and every moment; wishing my teammates and the entire country the best. I have confidence in the talent and commitment of this group to compete for the championship.

I'm with you!

-Jose Alvarado

It's another bout of rough news for Alvarado, who was suspended 80 games by MLB last season for a positive PED test. That derailed the strongest start of his career. Alvarado was already throwing 101-102 mph last February, and in his first 15 regular-season appearances posted a 1.72 ERA with 22 strikeouts and two walks.

Because of the suspension, Alvarado did not appear from the Phillies' 45th game through their 126th last season. They went 47-35 in those games.

"Look, as I always say, we are human beings. Anyone can make a mistake," Alvarado told Sports Venezuela earlier this month. "God willing, any countryman, any athlete who plays this sport (doesn't have to) go through that situation. But what's done is done, we are here thanking God for this new opportunity."

Alvarado has a chance this season to make up for that lost time by locking down his end of a setup tandem with Brad Keller. Between Alvarado, Keller and Jhoan Duran, the Phillies have one of the most imposing and certainly the hardest-throwing relief trio in baseball.

Duran ranked second in MLB last season with a 100.5 mph average fastball and Alvarado was fifth at 99.6. Alvarado's 99.1 mph sinker was also the fifth-fastest in baseball.