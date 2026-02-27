Veteran Dylan Moore's Thoughts on Battling for Bench Job With Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dylan Moore fielded a high chopper to third base with his bare hand in the first inning Thursday and fired a throw across the diamond to Bryce Harper, just barely missing the out on a bang-bang play against baserunner Brady House.

The only chance Moore had was if he fielded it perfectly with his right hand and threw in one motion, which he did. The out wasn't recorded but it was an example of his experience and comfort no matter where he's stationed on a given day.

Third base is only one of eight positions the 33-year-old Moore has played in his seven-year major-league career. His value over the years has come primarily from his defensive versatility. He considers shortstop his most natural position but he's played 1,308 big-league innings at second base, 900 at short, 885 in left field, 605 in right field, 432 at third base, 156 at first base and 105 in center. The only position he's never played is catcher.

He even won a Gold Glove award in 2024 as a utilityman.

"That was awesome to have that kind of secure feeling of you did really well that year," he said. "It was very humbling. But I work my ass off, I've been doing it for a while."

Other side of the ball

Moore just hasn't hit much, .206/.310/.383 for his career. His best non-COVID-shortened season at the plate was 2022, when he hit .224 with a .368 on-base percentage. He finds other ways to get on base, taking his walks and beanings. Moore has been hit by a pitch frequently in his career, 53 times in 1,922 plate appearances. To put that in perspective, it's a higher rate (2.75%) than HBP King Chase Utley (2.59%).

"You've got to hit to be in the big leagues, but defense for me, I take a lot of pride in, especially being that versatile bench option for winning a close game late," Moore said outside the Phillies' clubhouse Wednesday.

"With the limited opportunities that utility bench role players get, you want to be able to succeed on both sides of the ball."

All over the place

Moore worked out at third base Wednesday and Thursday before his start at the hot corner against the Nationals. From there, he'll work his way back to the outfield, then back into the infield. He doesn't practice at every position every day, it would be too much physically and mentally.

"I love playing short, infield over outfield in terms of comfortability," he said. "But I've been doing it for so long that it's just like riding a bike and getting out there again, getting used to the angles and batted balls."

The pinch-hitting situation

The offense hasn't been there early in camp for Moore, who is 0-for-8 with a walk and five strikeouts. He's going to need to hit at least a little bit, even if his path to the Opening Day roster is more so as a Swiss Army knife on defense than as a pinch-hitter.

The Phillies' most common pinch-hit situations would seem to be when a tough lefty faces Brandon Marsh or Bryson Stott late in a game. But in either situation, the Phils could have Otto Kemp pinch-hit for Marsh and Edmundo Sosa do so for Stott, saving them from having to burn two players with one move.

Moore is battling with right-handed-hitting corner outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (1-for-10 in camp) and defensive-minded centerfielder Johan Rojas for the Phillies' fourth and final bench spot. Spring training performance might not matter for solidified veterans, but it sure matters for this trio, which is a combined 1-for-24 with 12 strikeouts thus far in Grapefruit League play.

"It's an interesting dynamic in that you have to play well (in camp)," Moore said. "Everyone's still preparing for Opening Day, but yeah, I want to show that I'm ready to go now to make the decision easier going into the season."