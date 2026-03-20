What Dylan Moore Triggering Opt-Out Means for Phillies

Certain MLB veterans on minor-league deals possess the ability this week to opt out of their contracts if they won't be making their current club's Opening Day roster.

If the team is not planning to break camp with the player, he has the option of either requesting his immediate release or signing a retention bonus of $100,000.

The criteria boils down to needing at least six years of MLB service time and having finished the prior season either on a team's 40-man roster or injured list. Three players in camp with the Phillies meet these requirements: utilityman Dylan Moore, right-handed reliever Lou Trivino and left-handed reliever Tim Mayza.

Moore triggered his opt-out clause on Thursday, according to The Athletic. This gives the Phillies 48 hours to add him to their 40-man roster or he will become a free agent. He likely feels he'll be able to get another job on a big-league bench if it's not with the Phils, and as a former Gold Glove utilityman capable of playing seven positions, he's probably right.

What now?

One would figure that the only way the Phillies would let Moore walk is if they think they can sign or acquire a better bench candidate before Opening Day. Three years ago, it looked like Dalton Guthrie was going to make the team as the final position player only for Dave Dombrowski to acquire Cristian Pache the day before the season began. These sorts of moves happen every year at the end of spring training when a player has fallen out of favor with his current organization.

Moore has played in 14 games this spring, all over the infield and outfield. He's gone 7-for-31 (.226) with a double and six RBI.

Manager Rob Thomson has said this month that the ideal fourth bench player for the Phillies would be able to play both infield and outfield. "Another (Otto) Kemp, really," Thomson said.

Moore fits that description. Corner outfielder Bryan De La Cruz does not, but he has hit .324 in 13 Grapefruit League games while leading the Phillies in average exit velocity. His bat has at least kept him in the conversation.

One player who definitely won't be awarded the Opening Day roster spot is centerfielder Johan Rojas, who was suspended 80 games by MLB for testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing drug.

If the Phillies do hang on to Moore, it will obviously be about his defensive versatility more than his offense. He has batted just .206 in 1,922 major-league plate appearances, though he finds other ways on base via walks and hit by pitches. Moore has actually been plunked at a higher career rate than Chase Utley.

"You've got to hit to be in the big leagues, but defense for me, I take a lot of pride in, especially being that versatile bench option for winning a close game late," Moore said last month.

"With the limited opportunities that utility bench role players get, you want to be able to succeed on both sides of the ball. It's an interesting dynamic in that you have to play well (in camp). Everyone's still preparing for Opening Day, but yeah, I want to show that I'm ready to go now to make the decision easier going into the season."

We'll know by Saturday whether he did.